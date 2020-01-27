Apply Now: 1,500,000€ in African Digital Literacy Project Grant Funding

⇓ More from ICTworks

Digitalisation will affect how people live and interact, but also learn and work. It will accelerate the changes in our society at a higher speed than ever before, impacting, all sectors and geographical regions. Investing in digital skills will be of the utmost importance.

However, there is a growing need to promote and invest in digital literacy to overcomne the multiple dimensions of the digital divide in many African counties.

1,500,000€ in African Digital Literacy Grants

The Wehubit programme aims to identify and support innovative digital solutions that will contribute to closing the digital divide by improving digital literacy and skills, through education, training and the world of work.

Sign up now to get more funding opportunities emailed to you!

The 1,500,000€ call for proposals is to support the upscaling or replication of initiatives that close the digital divide for vulnerable groups (youth, women, unemployed, refugees and migrants) by improving digital literacy and skills through D4D initiatives in education, training and the world of work.

Proposals will be judged on the percentage of vulnerable groups that they can help achieve at least a minimum level of proficiency in digital literacy skills, as proposed in the Digital Literacy Global Framework through D4D initiatives in education, training and employment

Wehubit has 1.500.000 Euro to distribute in grants that range from 50,000 to 350.000 Euro. Wehubit will finance 90% of eligible expenditures and the applicant will need to find co-funding for the remaining 10%.

Digital Literacy Grant Application Requirements

Non-profit and public organizations are encouraged to apply for project funding to diffuse and scale-up or replicate digital health innovations that clearly demonstrate they:

Promote digital technologies as an enabler for sustainable development;

Are aligned with the Belgian D4D Policy Note;

Integrate the Principles for Digital Development;

Passed through the “inspiration – ideation – implementation” steps;

Ready to scale-up or replicate an existing business model;

Apply a Human Rights Based Approach.

The project implemented in one of the countries of the Belgian bilateral development cooperation: Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, Niger, Palestine, Rwanda, Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda.

Apply Now! Deadline is February 21, 2020

More Grant Funding Opportunities

Do you want to get advice on how to apply for USAID grants or get startup investments for technology entrepreneurs?

Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: