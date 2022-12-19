Apply Now: $200,000 for African Climate Adaptation Data Research

African Agriculture Climate Adaptation Research
- Programming that promotes co-learning, trainings, and/or scientist exchanges on core agricultural adaptation data-related research areas, e.g., modelling and data analysis, data translation for decision makers, etc.,
- Innovative systems for collecting data and quantifying the impacts of climate-smart interventions on SSP livelihood, consumption, micronutrient deficiencies, obesity, etc. This may include data collection as well as analytics.
- Strengthened FAIR data management practices for agricultural and climate data programs, including genetic information, enabling data sharing and collaboration
Funding will be at two levels of project maturity. Seed projects (proof of concept projects), will receive USD $100,000 for studies that have a new idea that needs to be validated and data collected to support or confirm the idea. Transition to scale projects (proven concepts), will receive USD $200,000 to validate in a controlled environment as they seek to develop the product or process and prepare it for scaling.
Apply Now! Deadline is January 15, 2023
