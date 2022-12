Apply Now: $200,000 for African Climate Adaptation Data Research

Responding to existing food security challenges in the face of climate change will require increasing productivity both to meet consumption demands and to limit further agricultural land expansion into natural ecosystems. Therefore we need to strengthen the research foundations of climate adaptation planning, risk management, translation from research to action, and investment for the success of each country’s climate agrisystem.

Funding will be at two levels of project maturity. Seed projects (proof of concept projects), will receive USD $100,000 for studies that have a new idea that needs to be validated and data collected to support or confirm the idea. Transition to scale projects (proven concepts), will receive USD $200,000 to validate in a controlled environment as they seek to develop the product or process and prepare it for scaling.