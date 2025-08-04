⇓ More from ICTworks

Gender-based violence (GBV), linked to a patriarchal social system with millennia-old roots, is among the most widespread human rights violations.

Over the past fifteen years, with the development of the internet and social media, this violence has also been practiced online: this is referred to as technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV). This includes not only that which occurs in the virtual world, but also that which, although occurring in the physical world, is facilitated by technologies.

€4 Million to Reduce TFGBV

Eliminating it, or at least reducing its scale, is essential to move toward gender equality. It is one of the 17 goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The French Development Agency (AFD) asserts itself as a feminist agency within the framework of French feminist diplomacy.

The AFD Call for Proposals aims to select a consortium of French and/or international and/or national feminist CSOs from partner countries of France’s development policy. This consortium will manage €4 million in funding for feminist organisations in Africa, the Near East and the Middle East, to support their fight against gender-based and technology-facilitated violence.

Apply Now! Deadline is August 31, 2025

