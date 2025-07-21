Apply Now: 250,000 EUR for African Climate Mitigation Technology

⇓ More from ICTworks

African countries need genuinely innovative approaches to addressing climate and digital transformation challenges. Technology innovations that fill gaps or solve pressing problems in a unique or significantly improved

way.

Sign Up Now for More Funding Leads

African countries also need business model innovations and disruptive market approaches. The solutions must drive scalability, efficiency, impact, or access through these new business models.

250,000 EUR African Climate Mitigation Solutions

Joint Innovation Facility seeks meaningful collaborations across ecosystems on the African continent and cross-continental with Europe to scale up transformative solutions that address shared challenges—particularly those related to the digital transformation and the green transition.

Successful applications will consist of at least two partners forming a consortium collaborating across borders (Africa-EU or Different countries from Sub-Saharan Africa), led by an African entity. They will demonstrate a clear need and sufficient market to drive scale and have pathways for growth and commercially viability.

Successful applications will receive up to 250,000 EUR through a milestone-based grant structure, and toolkits, investment readiness support, and mentorship from seasoned experts.

Apply Now: Deadline is August 3, 2025

More Funding Opportunities

Do you want to get startup investments for a technology business? Or learn how to win more contracts? Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities.