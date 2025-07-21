⇓ More from ICTworks

By Wayan Vota on July 21, 2025

African countries need genuinely innovative approaches to addressing climate and digital transformation challenges. Technology innovations that fill gaps or solve pressing problems in a unique or significantly improved
way.

African countries also need business model innovations and disruptive market approaches. The solutions must drive scalability, efficiency, impact, or access through these new business models.

250,000 EUR African Climate Mitigation Solutions

Joint Innovation Facility seeks meaningful collaborations across ecosystems on the African continent and cross-continental with Europe to scale up transformative solutions that address shared challenges—particularly those related to the digital transformation and the green transition.

Successful applications will consist of at least two partners forming a consortium collaborating across borders (Africa-EU or Different countries from Sub-Saharan Africa), led by an African entity. They will demonstrate a clear need and sufficient market to drive scale and have pathways for growth and commercially viability.

Successful applications will receive up to 250,000 EUR through a milestone-based grant structure, and toolkits, investment readiness support, and mentorship from seasoned experts.

Apply Now: Deadline is August 3, 2025

Written by
Wayan Vota co-founded ICTworks. He also co-founded Technology Salon, MERL Tech, ICTforAg, ICT4Djobs, ICT4Drinks, JadedAid, Kurante, OLPC News and a few other things. Opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect the position of his employer, any of its entities, or any ICTWorks sponsor.
8 Comments to “Apply Now: 250,000 EUR for African Climate Mitigation Technology”

  1. Abigail sizkele Mbongwa says:
    July 22, 2025 at 4:39 am

    Can I can get an application form for the grant, please?

  2. Aisha Muhammad Ibrahim says:
    July 22, 2025 at 2:35 pm

    I will like to work with you to learn more about African climate change technology tools for my country

  3. NKUNZIMAANA EZRA says:
    July 22, 2025 at 11:29 pm

    Here in the Highlands of Kigezi we face a lot of weather vagaries that needs to be mitigated. How can climate change solutions help us?

  4. Oscarwesonga says:
    July 23, 2025 at 4:49 pm

    I would like to work with you in cooperation to develop African climate mitigation technology solutions.

  5. Abdihakim Kediye says:
    July 24, 2025 at 12:24 pm

    Our ministry has mandate to establish solutions toward the climate change impact, further contact please send me your email and address

  6. Abdihakim Kediye says:
    July 24, 2025 at 12:25 pm

    Our ministry has mandate to establish solutions toward the climate change impact, further contact please send us your details

  7. Abdihakim Kediye says:
    July 24, 2025 at 12:25 pm

    Our ministry has mandate to establish solutions toward the climate change impact,

  8. chukwunonso odenigbo says:
    July 25, 2025 at 3:14 pm

    I look forward to solving this Africa climate challenges with the right team using geographical data and history from
    decades

