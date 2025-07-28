Apply Now: $320,000 Chat for Impact Accelerator with WhatsApp

⇓ More from ICTworks

Billions of people all over the world use WhatsApp to stay connected to friends and family. It is a key tool to provide vulnerable, disempowered and minority communities with easy and secure access to vital information and support.

WhatsApp It can also provide tools and resources to empower organisations creating lasting healthcare services and improving lives. Governments, NGOs and charities use WhatsApp to support better health outcomes with messaging services that enable fact-checking, hotlines, and vaccine scheduling.

The Chat for Health & AI Accelerator is a global program designed to fast-track the adoption of chat- and AI-powered solutions that expand access to healthcare—especially in low-resource settings.

Turn will select 10 high-potential organisations to design, test, and scale impactful digital health services. More than just building tools, participants will create scalable, sustainable models that can reach millions and reduce pressure on health systems.

The 24-week accelerator equips teams with the technology, mentorship, and support they need to succeed using Turn.io’s proven chat platform and deep expertise in AI, digital health, and behaviour change.

Participants access $320,000 in benefits as they refine their business models, launch real-world solutions, and generate evidence of impact. By the end of the program, each organisation will have an investment-ready solution, backed by data, case studies, and a global support network.

Apply Now! Deadline is July 31, 2025.

