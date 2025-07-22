Last Chance: Submit Your GDHF Session Ideas Today!

⇓ More from ICTworks

This is your final chance to submit GDHF abstracts to share your digital health innovations, challenges, and lessons learned with a global community of peers, implementers, policymakers, funders, and technologists.

Show us how your work is making an impact!

Digital health is driving local, sustainable change with AI and open source to equity, climate, and national strategies.

You can present your session in-person in Nairobi or virtually from anywhere. Presenting virtually at the Global Digital Health Forum 2025 connects you to a global audience of 3,000+ digital health leaders—without the need to travel.

GDHF Tracks:

Artificial Intelligence

Climate & Health

Digital Health Financing

Full-STAC, Interoperability, Open Standards & Frameworks Health Information Exchange

Pandemic & Disaster Response

Resilient & Local by Design (NEW!)

GESI (Gender Equity & Social Inclusion)

GDHF 2025

The Global Digital Health Forum is the leading global industry networking and educational convening for technology providers, funders, researchers, government representatives, and implementing organizations working in low- and middle-income countries to advance public health outcomes.

This year’s event plans to create a truly global experience that facilitates both in-person exchange, as well as equitable access to virtual engagement.

It will be held online on the TechChange platform and in-person through a convening in Nairobi, Kenya from 3-5 December 2025.