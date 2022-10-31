Apply Now: $1 Million for Your Web3 Blockchain Solution

⇓ More from ICTworks

The global economy is defined by an extreme lack of transparency and accountability for practices that damage the environment and communities and precarious inequality that is rampant. Monetary fundamentals exacerbate all these issues. Now imagine a different way.

Imagine a unique and purpose-built public network, that focuses on inclusivity and both economic and environmental sustainability. A blockchain designed for positive and inclusive impact across a broad range of economic activities, including supply chains, trade finance, energy production, payments, commodities, and carbon markets.

$1 Million for Impact-Driven Blockchain Building

Topl’s first-ever developer grants program will fund an initial round of designers, visionaries, and changemakers looking to focus on impact as the key driver. $500,000 in cash and $500,000 in tokens will fund projects built on Topl’s unique L0 blockchain protocol or incorporate other web3 technologies. Grant funds will be used to drive toward concrete development milestones, ideally resulting in the launch of a MVP.

Topl is looking for inclusive and sustainable innovations for the next billion users that focus on:

Mobile Accessibility: dApps and protocols that can bring the Topl blockchain into people’s pockets across the Global South

dApps and protocols that can bring the Topl blockchain into people’s pockets across the Global South Sustainability: new DeFi and ReFi incentives and novel markets that better handle the externalities of carbon and climate impact. .

new DeFi and ReFi incentives and novel markets that better handle the externalities of carbon and climate impact. . Proof of Identity: Web3 ideas that can allow underserved people to have an identity and do business in the formal economy.

Web3 ideas that can allow underserved people to have an identity and do business in the formal economy. Impact NFTs: turn intangible Sustainable Development Goals into tangible collectibles and tokens with real underlying value.

turn intangible Sustainable Development Goals into tangible collectibles and tokens with real underlying value. Interoperability: the distribution of activity across different blockchains should be considered a feature of web3 protocols and projects.

Blockchains thrive with scale and complexity. Topl’s protocol was designed as an L0 ecosystem of compatible chains with a highly composable token and smart contract design. It has a unique token and smart contract design to create sustainable and inclusive transformation that unlock and incentivize positive impact.

Apply now! Deadline is November 15, 2022

