Artificial intelligence technologies can foster greater efficiency and accelerated development results across a variety of sectors and contexts, whether in agriculture, health, education, energy, ete. with the right enabling environment, ecosystem of market actors, and investments.

Addressing the risks presented by AI technologies is essential to fully harnessing their benefits. Understanding these risks across a range of geographic and cultural contexts requires the expertise of local communities, the private sector, civil society, governments, and other stakeholders.

Forthcoming AI in Global Development Playbook

USAID and the State Department plan on publishing an “AI in Global Development Playbook” that incorporates NIST’s AI Risk Management Framework’s principles, guidelines, and best practices into the social, technical, economic, governance, human rights, and security conditions of contexts beyond United States borders.

The AI in Global Development Playbook aims to characterize the risks and opportunities of AI in Global Majority countries (sometimes referred to as low- and middle-income countries, developing countries, or the “Global South”), and will provide guidance for various stakeholders—organizations building, deploying, and using AI; private sector; governments; and others—to address those risks and leverage opportunities to drive AI applications for sustainable development.

Please Give Your Feedback Now

This Request for Information is an attempt to collect various research products, experiences, and perspectives that will inform the Playbook and speak to the unique risks and benefits of the use of AI technologies in Global Majority countries, including concrete examples of successes, hurdles, and roadblocks.

USAID and State Department are interested in receiving information pertinent to any or all of the 18 questions within topics described below. Respondents may provide information on one or more of the topics in this RFI and may elect not to address every topic.

The Opportunities, Risks, and Barriers of AI – 5 questions

The Enabling Environment for Responsible AI – 5 questions

AI Policy, Protections, and Public Participation – 8 questions

Please answer the questions based on your experience, the positions of your organization, or research you have encountered or conducted. Where possible, please cite the source of your information or note when personal views are expressed.

Comments may be submitted by any of the following methods:

Sent as an attachment to emergingtech@usaid.gov in any of the following unlocked formats: HTML; ASCII; Word; RTF; Unicode, or .pdf.

Written comments may be submitted by mail to: USAID, IPI/ITR/T, Rm. 2.12–213, RRB, 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004.

Response to this RFI is voluntary. Submissions must not exceed 10 pages (when printed) in 12-point or larger font, with a page number provided on each page. Please include your name, organization’s name (if any), and cite “AI in Global Development Playbook” in all correspondence.

Respond Now! Deadline is March 1, 2024

AI in Global Development Resources

In considering information for submission, respondents are encouraged to review resources that USAID, State Department, and NIST have developed or coordinated with partners to develop in the past:

