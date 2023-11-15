⇓ More from ICTworks

USAID is increasingly leveraging the power of technology to accelerate development outcomes as global connectivity nearly doubling since 2014 to more than 4 billion people. Sadly, the number of vulnerabilities expands within an ecosystem as people increase their reliance on digital technology

The USAID Cybersecurity Primer introduces the concept of cybersecurity as a development challenge, presents opportunities to integrate cybersecurity in programming, and highlights cyber threat trends by sector. Partners, donors, governments, and development practitioners can use the core Primer to gain a basic understanding of cyber threats, cybersecurity, and cyber resilience and understand how USAID will incorporate cybersecurity throughout its programming.

These new cybersecurity sectoral briefers serve as quick reference guides and advocacy pieces to help development stakeholders, including USAID Mission staff and Implementing Partners, better understand the impact of cybersecurity across international development programming.

Each briefer explores cybersecurity through the lens of the following development sectors:

These briefers explain cybersecurity trends across key USAID technical sectors and provide concise guidance to USAID technical teams on how to embed cybersecurity into programming.