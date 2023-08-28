⇓ More from ICTworks

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on global health, nutrition and mental health indicators for children. It has also amplified the persistent inequities in access to quality healthcare, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

As we emerge from the pandemic, it’s crucial to enhance the skills and capacity of frontline health workers, especially in fragile contexts and vulnerable populations to strengthen health (including immunization), nutrition and mental health.

$100,000 UNICEF Grants for Health Tech

UNICEF Venture Fund is looking to invest US$100K in equity-free funding for early stage, for-profit technology start-ups that can improve the lives of children. The Open Source frontier technology solutions should have the potential to create radical change in children’s health, nutrition, and mental health and answer one of these questions:

Equity and Access: How can technology improve equitable access to healthcare services for children and their families?

What role can data analytics play in enhancing healthcare delivery and policy-making? Frontline Health Workers: How can technology upskill frontline health workers, especially in low-resource settings?

Best if the company is leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, drones, blockchain, or extended reality and registered in a UNICEF’s programme country.

Apply Now! Deadline is 20 October 2023

