Apply Now: $10,000 African Artificial Intelligence Research Grants

As artificial intelligence in consumer technology becomes ubiquitous, its relationship with society — both positive and negative — deepens. But there’s a scarcity of research into this relationship, especially on the African continent. There’s a pressing need to understand and address how this technology is affecting people on the ground — especially the most marginalized.

Africa Innovation Mradi Research Grants

Mozilla’s Africa Innovation Mradi research grants will examine AI’s impact on human rights, economic justice, racial justice, community justice, gender justice, disability justice, LGBTQIA+ rights, and environmental justice.

Six grants of $5,000 to $10,000 USD will be given to individuals or organizations studying the impact of AI on the communities they work with in Eastern and Southern Africa.

Research should answer key questions like:

How does the community understand and refer to AI?

Is AI shifting power and/or meeting people’s needs?

Does data collection and machine learning present more of a local threat or a local opportunity?

What opportunities are there to engage with technology builders or regulators on these threats and opportunities?

Applicants do not need to be experts in technology, internet governance, or digital rights — but should have some experience in sharing research whether through journals, blogs, newspapers, or websites.

Apply Now: Deadline is August 14, 2023

