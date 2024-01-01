⇓ More from ICTworks

Artificial intelligence has captured the world’s imagination. Builders everywhere are applying AI to reshape humanity’s most important challenges. Large language model (LLM) capabilities are expanding dramatically, while the cost of building new AI products continues to drop.

For example, we’ve created Generative AI chatbots for the USAID ADS and AIDAR and explored if ChatGPT or Claude can be an ag extension agent in Pakistan at almost no cost to you.

$10 Million Converge AI Startup Fund

Converge is a six-week program for exceptional engineers, designers, researchers, and product builders using AI to re-imagine the world funded by the $175 million OpenAI Startup Fund.

Selected founders will experience tech talks, office hours, social events, and conversations with leading practitioners, to explore the most important opportunities and challenges of building at the cutting edge of AI. In addition, the 10-12 participating companies will receive a $1 million investment from the OpenAI Startup Fund and join a community of builders.

Prior experience working with AI systems is not required and founders from underrepresented backgrounds and those based outside the United States are encouraged to apply.

Apply Now! Deadline is January 26, 2024

