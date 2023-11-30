⇓ More from ICTworks

OpenAI recently allowed paying ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise subscribers to create their own custom chatbots known as GPTs utilizing GPT 4, the latest Generative AI version from OpenAI.

I took advantage of this opportunity to move beyond the standard, general-purpose ChatGPT model by creating two specialized chatbots for international development practitioners using my own time and personal resources.

USAID ADS and AIDAR Chatbots

Each of these chatbots analyze the full ADS & AIDAR regulations, respectively, as published on November 15. They are free to use by anyone and should improve over time as the GenAI “learns” from its interactions.

ADS Chatbot: focuses on the USAID Automated Directives System (ADS) that contains over 200 chapters organized in six functional series describing the organization and functions of USAID, along with the policies and procedures that guide the Agency’s programs and operations.

AIDAR Chatbot: looks only at the AIDAR document that provides a Mandatory Reference to the Acquisition Chapters of the ADS 300 Series.

Please engage with both of these custom chatbots at your leisure and let me know their benefits, limitations, and how I can improve them in the comments section.

For those wanting to go deep into GenAI technology, these GPTs are using Retrieval Augmented Generation. The documents are being dissected into shorter passages and then turned into vector embeddings – number strings representing the text.

When you enter a search query, which GPT also turns into a number string, the GPT is using that vector database to find the number strings most relevant to your query. It then converts the number strings back into a text answer.

GenAI Solution Disclaimer

As anyone who has interacted with Generative AI should know by now, public solutions like these can have inaccuracies and misinterpretations, often politely described as “hallucinations.”

Hence, you should not rely solely on either chatbot for conclusive interpretations of US government regulations. These tools are not to replace detailed reviews of the underlying regulations or the expertise of USAID Mission Executive Officers (EXOs).

In addition, these are public chatbots running on a private company’s servers. OpenAI claims they will not use input or responses from custom GPTs to inform their work. Regardless, please do not to put any private or confidential information into any public GenAI solution.

My aim in creating these chatbots is to reduce confusion and repetitive questions that tire us all. I want chatbots like these to free up EXOs, USAID staff, and implementing partners to focus on the complex regulation questions and issues that make our work interesting.

What About FAM/FAH?

You may be wondering about creating a custom GPT to explore the Foreign Affairs Manual (FAM) and associated Handbooks (FAHs) – the authoritative source for structures, policies, and procedures that govern the operations of the State Department, the Foreign Service and, when applicable, other federal agencies.

Custom GPTs had a 100 MB limit, now a 30MB limit, on the size of files that could be used for source documentation. The ADS and ADIAR were below that limit. The FAM alone is over 150 MB and 10,300 pages when saved as a PDF, greatly exceeding the custom GPT limit.

Please see the ChatGPT vs Claude post to find the best publicly available FAM/FAH analysis tool for you.

The image above is what ChatGPT 4 thinks is USAID staff interpreting the ADS and AIDAR

