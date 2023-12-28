3 Ways Starlink is an Extractive ICT Company in LMICs

⇓ More from ICTworks

Starlink is now the big favorite for Internet access across low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) around the world. Every technologist in developing countries is wishing for a Starlink connection to a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation for fast Internet bandwidth. Starlink is not in my country yet, but even I want it.

However, Starlink is bringing serious issues to the information and communication technologies for development (ICT4D) community. For example, Steve Song’s blog post asks a big question: Will Starlink Help Magnify Global Inequality? After reading his thoughts, I believe there are three ways that Starlink is an extractive company in LMICs.

Extractive Industry Characteristics

Starlink is not a traditional extractive company, but international technology companies and the natural resource extraction industry have many similarities despite being in very different sectors.

Both industries have a big influence on global markets and economies, often having a lot of power in shaping economic trends and policies. At their heart, both industries are about taking resources: either taking minerals and oil that causes environmental problems and community displacement, or taking digital data that affects privacy and reduces personal security.

Finally, both industries work on regulatory capture to make sure governments are okay with market structures that lead to a few big and dominant international companies. I am not okay with either extractives or monopolists.

Starlink as an Extractive ICT Company

1. Cash Resource Extraction

Starlink made $1.4 billion last year. Its goal is to earn $12 billion a year from $650 Starlink terminals and $100 monthly subscription fees. This means millions of people are paying billions a year to a US-based global Internet service provider started by the world’s richest man.

Like Steve says, when you connect that Starlink dish, it is not just data beaming up into the sky, it is cold hard cash. You can think of every Starlink terminal as beaming dollars into Elon Musk’s pocket.

2. Local Ecosystem Starvation

The massive cash extraction would be okay if there was a big investment in the local technology ecosystem. Governments are right to want strategies that make thriving economies in their country that create jobs, companies, and economic development.

But, Starlink invests very little in the countries it operates in. There are only a few Starlink staff outside of the USA, much less in the developing world or on the African continent. Starlink also tells you to buy terminals directly from them, competing with their local resellers.

3. National Sovereignty Loss

Starlink, only follows the rules and regulations of its home country, like most Internet-based technology companies. Its parent company SpaceX gets in trouble with the US Government for not following domestic laws. The US does not have strong national data privacy regulations either, meaning Starlink can make its own data security rules.

Starlink does need to get permission from national governments to operate its terminals legally in that country. South Africa is holding out, requiring that Starlink follow existing telecommunications law and have at least 30% local ownership by blacks, women, and people living with disabilities. Kenya’s similar requirement was relaxed for Starlink.

Not All Satellite Internet is Extractive

Not all satellite Internet technologies are extractive. LEO satellite Internet can be offered to the wholesale market to empower local companies and build complementary economic and technological ecosystems. Steve mentions LEO initiatives like OneWeb, Telesat Lightspeed, the EU’s planned IRIS2 constellation that are more likely to support local companies.

Wholesale Internet suppliers depend on domestic ISPs to manage relationships on the ground – with government, other companies, and retail or business customers. Domestic ISPs also hire local staff, train employees, and spin-off new companies to support a strong digital ecosystem.

Robust Preexisting Alternative: Fiber

While we all look to the sky, there is already an existing alternative below our feet: fiber optic technology. Wired connectivity is stronger, has higher bandwidth and throughput, and is often less expensive to deploy and maintain than a fleet of satellites.

Installing and maintaining fiber optic technology also creates local economic activity with companies digging trenches, technicians splicing fiber in the field, and companies manufacturing fiber optic cables – a whole ecosystem of businesses that work together.

In fact, 97% of the Rwandan population live within 25km of a fiber optic point of presence. The country could use existing infrastructure to invest in Internet access and push local economic development.

However, hype won out. The Rwandan government announced that they would offer Starlink connections to 50 schools. Then Mozambique announced Starlink connections for 300 schools. Neither action truly supports local ecosystems or national economic development.

