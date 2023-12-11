Apply Now: €1.5 Million for African Data Governance Projects

⇓ More from ICTworks

Digital development plays a pivotal role in accelerating inclusive and sustainable development. The integration of digital solutions can significantly reduce inequalities and empower people, particularly through the support of cross-border data flows that enable people in remote or underserved areas to access a wide range of information, from health advice to educational resources.

€1.5 Million Data Governance for Africa Initiative

The Data Governance for Africa Initiative from Wehubit will support projects that use digital technologies in exploring new ways to solve development challenges with human-centric data economies in Africa through working on regulation, cross-border data flows and green digital infrastructure.

Proposed solutions must have already passed the early stages of ideation, prototyping, testing and have at least one successful implemented case study, preferably in one of the 13 African partner countries of the Belgian Development Cooperation: Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, Mali,

Morocco, Mozambique, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda..

Digital social innovations that are implemented by the public actors and non-profit private actors (NGO’s, foundations, associations, non-profit social enterprises, etc.) are encouraged to apply for €1.5 Million in project funding to facilitate cross-border data flows between public, not-profit and private sector entities in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Apply Now: Deadline is January 5, 2024

