Apply Now: TechGirls USA Training Program for STEM Careers

The global gender gap in technology remains significant. Women and girls are often underrepresented in technology access, digital literacy, and STEM skills. It is vital to support and promote programs that empower and inspire young women worldwide to pursue careers in science and technology.

TechGirls USA Training Program

TechGirls is a U.S.-based summer exchange program that empowers young women (ages 15-17) from the United States and select countries to pursue higher education and careers in STEM. The program offers hands-on training to develop practical skills in science, technology, engineering, and math.

The TechGirls program centers on a 23-day experience in the United States. Partnering with Virginia Tech, participants take part in an interactive TechCamp that explores advanced technologies and diverse educational and career opportunities in STEM. Participants then visit cities such as Austin, Cincinnati, Denver, Detroit, Kansas City, or Seattle for community immersion and STEM career exploration, concluding their journey in Washington, DC.

In 2025, the program will support 111 young women from 37 participating countries/territories and 13 U.S. peers in a dynamic three-week U.S.-based experience with a seven-month mentoring program (including pre-and post-exchange).

The program has a multiplier effect, as participants return home to implement community-based projects, supported by seven months of mentorship. TechGirls have gone on to train thousands of other girls in digital and leaderships skills, including computer basics, robotics, film making, building websites, app development, and data analysis.

