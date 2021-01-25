⇓ More from ICTworks

Apply Now: $185,000 Startup Tech Innovation Grants in Uganda, Nigeria

By Wayan Vota on January 25, 2021

African ICT4D Grant Fundinging

UGX 640 Million UNICEF Uganda Innovation Fund

UNICEF Uganda has launched an Innovation Fund Challenge to leverage the disruptive power of technology and enhance UNICEF’s ability to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in partnership with the Government of Uganda.

UNICEF Uganda is looking for ideas focused on child protection, development and survival of children, and access to basic development and adolescent development for girls and boys. The Innovation Fund Challenge will support a total of eight (8) startups in the initiative with:

  • UGX 80 Million in grant funding to further validate the business idea
  • Free technical assistance from mentors and expert coaches to define and test the solution

Apply Now! Deadline is February 7, 2021

USD $2,500 Nigerian GovLab Innovation Program

GovLab is a 12-week program to support organizations that develop innovative and practical solutions to enhance good governance, citizen engagement, government accountability, transparency, and public service delivery in Nigeria.

Innovations should focus on pain points that reduce the enforcement of human rights and rule of law by government officials at the local, state, and national levels, including:

  • Low Level of Citizen Participation
  • Corruption in Procurement
  • Low Level of Institutional Cooperation
  • High Cost of Political Campaigns
  • Poor Remuneration of Civil Service Personnel
  • Low access to funding for Civil Society Organisations

Selected participants will enter a mentorship program that includes $2,500 worth of equity-free funding, advice from mentors and business experts, and access to a network of potential partners.

Apply Now! Deadline is February 6, 2021

Wayan Vota co-founded ICTworks and is the Digital Health Director at IntraHealth International. He also co-founded Technology Salon, MERL Tech, ICTforAg, ICT4Djobs, ICT4Drinks, JadedAid, Kurante, OLPC News and a few other things. Opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect the position of IntraHealth International or other ICTWorks sponsors.
2 Comments to “Apply Now: $185,000 Startup Tech Innovation Grants in Uganda, Nigeria”

  1. Godwin Uwem Charles says:
    January 25, 2021 at 5:09 am

    This is a place for great opportunities thanks

    Reply
  2. Dolorence Were says:
    January 25, 2021 at 6:14 am

    Uganda Society for Disabled Children (USDC) has some technology innovation ideas as well as inclusive education ideas to apply for. USDC also partners with other organisations including government to achieve such good project ideas.
    Thanks UNICEF

    Reply

