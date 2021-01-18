Apply Now: 1 Million Euro for African COVID-19 Digital Response Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a human tragedy across the African continent. Besides contributing to the loss of over 50,000 people, the pandemic is expected to:

Render 3.6% of Sub-Saharan Africans severely food deprived

Result in a 1.4% fall in GDP across the African continent

Move Sub-Saharan Africa into a recession in 2020 for the first time in 15 years,

Expose an additional 9.1% of Sub-Saharan Africans to extreme poverty

Threaten nearly 20 million jobs in Africa, both in formal and informal sectors.

Leave over 250 million children out of school across Africa.

Contribute to a US $3.7 billion decline in public and private health expenditures

Policymakers need much more detailed data analysis and actionable insights to guide their decisions, support actions of huge significance, and monitor their impact.

The prevalence of alternative data, even in traditionally data-sparse countries, and advances in data science provide a unique opportunity to experiment with new data collaboratives that bridge data sets, partners and expertise, and stakeholders to generate actionable intelligence and help decision-makers and people navigate this unprecedented crisis.

African COVID-19 Digital Response Solutions

Data4COVID19 Africa Challenge is soliciting innovative proposals (re)using data in a collaborative and responsible way to provide actionable COVID-19 digital response for decision-makers across Africa to respond to present and future pandemic challenges.

l’Agence française de développement (AFD) offers a contribution between €50-100K in funding for 7 -10 projects for consortium that are established in an African Union country. Submissions should cover:

Situational awareness: leverage data to enable stakeholders across sectors to better understand COVID-19 trends and geographic distribution.

leverage data to enable stakeholders across sectors to better understand COVID-19 trends and geographic distribution. Cause-and-effect insight: help stakeholders better understand the key drivers and consequences of COVID-19.

help stakeholders better understand the key drivers and consequences of COVID-19. Prediction: leverage data to allow stakeholders to assess future risks, needs, and opportunities.

leverage data to allow stakeholders to assess future risks, needs, and opportunities. Impact assessment: determine which, whether, and how various interventions meet certain objectives, including the Sustainable Development Goals.

