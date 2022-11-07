Apply Now: $1 Million for Social Media Misinformation Research

⇓ More from ICTworks

Social media technologies aim to let people express themselves freely, fairly, and safely around the world. However, it also facilitates data-driven rumors, conspiracy theories, and polarized communities that often elicit rapid, large, and harmful social responses.

Content that taps into preexisting grievances and beliefs will generate quick engagement. Then the newsfeed algorithm will show it to more users, alerting their biases, prompting even more engagement. Soon enough, foreign governments are using social media to influence African elections.

$1 Million Facebook Integrity Research

Facebook Integrity Research will fund global social science researchers interested in exploring misinformation, hate speech, violence and incitement, and coordinated harm. $1 million USD will be available to support scientific understanding on how social technology companies can better address integrity issues on their platforms. Research is not restricted to focusing on Meta apps and technologies.

Meta is interesting in the following areas of social media activity research:

Countering misinformation or providing access to authoritative content and reliably quantifying how these interventions can provide the most defense against harm

Exploring the social, psychological, and cognitive variables of information processing of sensational, hateful, divisive, or provocative problematic content

Probing the connection between dangerous online speech and subsequent consequences of both offline and online problematic behavior and harmful conflict.

Investigating the role of non-textual media (images, videos, audio, etc.) on the effectiveness of and people’s engagement with misinformation

Defining the relation between digital literacy and vulnerability to misinformation in communication technologies used across emerging markets

Successful proposals will demonstrate innovative and compelling social science research that has the potential to significantly advance the community’s understanding of the impact of technology on society.

Especially comparative research and inclusion of non-Western regions that have experienced a growth in social media platform use, including South and Central America, Sub-Saharan and North Africa, the Middle East, and Central, South, and Southeast Asia.

Apply Now! Deadline is November 22, 2022

