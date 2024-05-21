Register Now! GDDF Agenda is Live – Do Not Miss This Event

⇓ More from ICTworks

The 2024 GDDF Agenda is now live! It features 7 Keynotes, 43 Live Sessions, 30 Lighting Talks, and 30 Tech Demonstrations over two days focusing on the themes of:

21st Century Development

Overcoming Digital Downsides,

Pushing the Frontiers of Development

This year’s Global Digital Development Forum will build upon four years of successful forums to bring over 3,000 participants from around the world together for dynamic sessions, engaging conversations, and opportunities for connection on June 12-13. Free to attend online, and in-person Washington D.C. tickets are available for $195.

GDDF Session Highlights

Where does Society Stand on Responsible AI?

In this thought-provoking panel session, we will explore the current state of responsible AI in more than 140 countries and launch the highly anticipated Global Index on Responsible AI. Our speakers will delve into insights and recommendations from the Global Index, discussing the challenges, opportunities, and best practices for navigating the future of AI.



Am I on mute? Raising Inclusive Voices for Inclusive Tech

The breakout session, composed of women and youth leaders in the field of digital safety, will demonstrate the importance of including the voices of women, youth, and other vulnerable groups in every stage of technology design, deployment, and regulation in order to maximize protections for these groups.

Join Us In-Person

GDDF will also include in-person GDDF Local Events in Washington D.C., Moldova, and Senegal!

GDDF Local Events make a global event feel more inclusive by introducing intentionally locally-led experiences. They foster grassroots conversations in local communities across the globe and watch as critical connections emerge between attendees of your virtual or hybrid event.

Each Local Event is unique to its community and will include discussions about specific event sessions, conversations or debates, unique programming, and/or opportunities for local organizations, public sector, NGOs and change-makers to network with each other.

Contact Local Event Guides if you are interested in attending a Local Event.

We look forward to seeing you at GDDF in June.

