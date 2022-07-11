Apply Now: $500,000 to Measure Primary Healthcare Performance

⇓ More from ICTworks

Primary health care is a cornerstone of health care systems across the globe, address majority of a person’s health needs—physical, mental, and social Primary health care attends to individuals, families, and communities. Despite primary health care’s foundational role, it remains out of reach for millions of people due to high cost, lack of access, insufficient availability, and inconsistent quality of care.

We need better primary healthcare performance data to understand what’s working well and where further improvements are needed, including:

A comprehensive vision and purpose for data collection;

High quality and practical data;

Measurement that accelerates performance improvements;

Consistent connectivity and adoption of real-time digital tools;

System feedback mechanisms for data collectors themselves.

Novel Measurement for Performance Challenge

The Novel Measurement for Performance Improvement Challenge from MIT Solve and The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation seeks solutions that will offer new ways of measuring primary health care performance improvement in low- and middle-income countries. This Challenge seeks novel and improved methods that:

Employ unconventional or proxy data sources to inform primary health care performance improvement;

Provide improved measurement methods that are low cost, fit-for-purpose, shareable across information systems, and streamlined for data collectors;

Leverage existing systems, networks, and workflows to streamline the collection and interpretation of data to support meaningful use of primary health care data;

Provide actionable, accountable, and accessible insights for health care providers, administrators, and/or funders that can be used to optimize the performance of primary health care; and

Balance the opportunity for frontline health workers to participate in performance improvement efforts with their primary responsibility as care providers.

This Challenge seeks solutions that stand to advance the way that primary health care performance improvement happens in low- and middle-income countries.

Apply Now! Deadline is August 9, 2022

