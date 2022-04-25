Apply Now: $1.2 Million for Internet Projects with Asia Pacific Communities

⇓ More from ICTworks

The challenges of improving Internet access are multifaceted and interrelated, particularly in developing countries. Software developers and network engineers need to have strong technical skills, entrepreneurs need an enabling business environment, and hardware solutions need open and secure digital infrastructure.

Meeting and overcoming these challenges across the Asia Pacific region requires innovative solutions and local actors who are best placed to understand community needs and requirements. Local actors also often need catalytic funding that can incentivize new innovations and support new initiative development.

2022 ISIF Asia Grants

ISIF Asia empowers organizations across the Asia Pacific region to research, design, and implement Internet-based solutions to solve Internet development challenges that support community development and growth.

2022 ISIF Asia Grants are now open for three thematic areas:

Inclusion : Initiatives that help ensure everyone has meaningful access to the Internet, online applications and services

: Initiatives that help ensure everyone has meaningful access to the Internet, online applications and services Infrastructure: Initiatives to increase Internet speed, reduce maintenance and operational costs, and improve reliability and/or security

Initiatives to increase Internet speed, reduce maintenance and operational costs, and improve reliability and/or security Knowledge: Initiatives that develop technical capacity and/or research around Internet network operations for technical and non-technical audiences

ISIF Asia will also support innovative solutions on the environmental impact of the Internet and IPv6 deployment in the Asia Pacific region.

Deadline is 15 May 2022

