Apply Now: $2 Million USAID Grants for Internet Connectivity and DFS

The American people seek to improve the lives of millions of low-income and vulnerable people throughout the world by supporting the development of open, interoperable, reliable, inclusive, and secure digital ecosystems and the adoption of digital tools and data-driven approaches to improve development outcomes.

They want to advance competition and choice among providers that will ensure emerging markets have viable, secure alternatives to monolithic, authoritarian-backed companies and models. This can happen by providing financing for digital financial service and connectivity infrastructure providers that use secure network equipment and employ proper cybersecurity measures across Africa, Asia, and Latin America and the Caribbean.

$2 Million USAID Digital Invest Grants

USAID’s Digital Invest commitment to strengthen digital economies in partner countries around the world focuses on mobilizing private capital for Internet connectivity and digital financial services in emerging markets. The program strengthens open, interoperable, reliable, inclusive, and secure digital ecosystems.

USAID will contribute up to $2,000,000 to develop public-private partnerships that:

Support the sustainable growth and expansion of competitive internet service providers (ISPs) and related telecommunication infrastructure in emerging markets. Support the sustainable growth and expansion of competitive financial technology companies in emerging markets.

USAID will work with potential private sector partners to explore and determine the most high-impact, catalytic, and market-driven use of grant funding in a blended finance approach to mobilize private capital for internet connectivity and digital financial services in emerging markets.

USAID funding may be structured into a fund as first loss capital, used as “top up” grants to existing portfolio companies, put toward technical assistance to accelerate the success of portfolio companies, or for appropriate operational and transaction costs, as determined by both parties as the most catalytic.

