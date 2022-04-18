Apply Now: €96,000 for African Artificial Intelligence Companies

⇓ More from ICTworks

There is little doubt that artificial intelligence technologies will be transformational. Breathtaking advances will be made, extraordinary wealth will be created, and many of our social and institutional structures will be transformed.

However, many of these machine learning tools and approaches have the capacity for inequitable outcomes due to humans unconsciously embedding bias in AI technology during data collection, model design or end-use applications. AI uses are highlighting instances of inequitable design and impact.

€96,000 Swedish AI Grant Fund

The Swedish AI Grant Fund provides financial aid, grants, and scholarships to those who are working, researching, and/or involved in the African artificial intelligence industry and want to develop solutions that promote equality, safety, and security.

The Fund will invest €10-15,000 in pre-seed stage startups that have developed solutions and services leveraging AI, which help the human race have a better future, a future with equality, safety, and security in the field of AI. Selected start-ups will be provided with financial aid, grants and scholarships.

Apply Now! Deadline is April 30, 2022

