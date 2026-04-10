Apply Now: $50,000 for Internet Exchange Point Infrastructure

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Only 38% of Africa’s population used the internet in 2024. Infrastructure bottlenecks that keep costs high and speeds low is a key problem that most development practitioners rarely discuss. What can make the internet cheaper and faster: local Internet Exchange Points (IXPs).

When traffic from Nairobi to Kampala routes through London before coming back, users pay international transit costs for a local conversation. That’s not a policy failure. It’s a plumbing problem, and it’s solvable.

$50,000 for Internet Exchange Point Infrastructure

Sustainable Peering Infrastructure (SPI) Grant Program funds community-led IXP infrastructure in underserved regions. This year’s priority focus is Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS), though organizations worldwide may apply.

IXPs enable local exchange of Internet traffic instead of routing through expensive international transit, making access more affordable and improving quality through more direct network connections.

The evidence on impact is clear: South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria, each with more than three active IXPs, now exchange 70-80% of their traffic locally, resulting in faster speeds and lower costs for consumers. Meanwhile, 16 African countries still have no IXP at all, even as demand for broadband connectivity grows rapidly.

The SPI program offers two grant tracks:

IXP Support : USD $50,000 to establish new Internet Exchange Points or expand existing ones toward their full potential within local digital ecosystems.

: USD $50,000 to establish new Internet Exchange Points or expand existing ones toward their full potential within local digital ecosystems. Peering Ecosystem Support: USD $25,000 for projects that strengthen the broader peering community through events, workshops, or network-building activities.

If your organization works on internet infrastructure in underserved markets, this is a rare opportunity to secure funding for launching a local IXP, scaling an existing one, or building regional peering capacity are all eligible.

Apply Now: Deadline: April 23, 2026

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