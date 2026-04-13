Apply Now: $150,000 from Gates Foundation for AI Donation Tools

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Global generosity is under pressure. In 2024, only 33% of adults worldwide reported donating money to charity, down four points from the previous year, with financial donations declining by 10 points or more in 19 countries.

Meanwhile, just 5% of individually donated dollars from high-income countries reach international causes, even as global health and poverty crises demand more resources, not less.

The problem is not lack of willingness. It is friction, complexity, and confusion. Many potential donors simply cannot find causes aligned with their values or navigate the cross-border compliance barriers that block effective international giving.

The $150,000 AI Tool Opportunity

AI to Accelerate Charitable Giving Grand Challenges RFP from the Gates Foundation is offering grants of up to $150,000 for projects that use artificial intelligence to help donors give more, and give sooner.

This is not a general AI innovation fund.

The Gates Foundation wants working prototypes and pilots that generate practical evidence in a specific, underfunded space: using AI to close the gap between philanthropic intent and philanthropic action, particularly for global health and development in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Projects must address at least one of three challenge areas:

Donor discovery : AI-powered tools that help donors find causes, understand impact, and connect values to specific giving opportunities

: AI-powered tools that help donors find causes, understand impact, and connect values to specific giving opportunities Reducing friction : Systems that simplify cross-border giving compliance, build donor confidence, and convert intent into actual donations

: Systems that simplify cross-border giving compliance, build donor confidence, and convert intent into actual donations Infrastructure: Data pipelines, open standards, and interoperability tools that ensure nonprofit data is visible and usable by AI systems

Proposals should address responsible AI practices, including bias, privacy, and data governance. Eligible organizations include nonprofits, NGOs, community-based organizations, and mission-driven for-profits.

Apply Now: Deadline: April 28, 2026

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