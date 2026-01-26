⇓ More from ICTworks

Apply Now: $14,000 for Independent Media AI Adoption in LMICs

By Wayan Vota on January 26, 2026

journalist using ai newsroom

Independent news outlets worldwide face an existential crisis. Media outlets in 160 out of 180 countries report achieving financial stability “with difficulty” or “not at all,” according to the 2025 World Press Freedom Index.

Meanwhile, Generative AI adoption is no longer optional for newsrooms—it’s existential, yet smaller and mid-sized outlets often lack clear AI strategies compared to their well-resourced counterparts.

$14,000 for Independent Media AI Adoption

Global AI Accelerator for Media is an eight-month program providing funding, training, and strategic support to help independent media navigate the AI transition sustainably.

The accelerator targets small-to-medium-sized independent news outlets from Global Majority countries (Africa, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and Eastern Europe). Applicants should demonstrate commitment to experimenting with AI and new technology to ensure long-term editorial independence.

Selected news organizations will receive:

  • Grants of up to $14,000 to implement AI adoption projects
  • Expert-led training on AI literacy, safeguards, and product development
  • One-on-one advisory services tailored to newsroom needs
  • Access to IPI’s global network of media innovators and industry experts
  • Monthly “Ask-Me-Anything” sessions with AI developers and technologists

The program supports participants in developing customized AI roadmaps addressing three strategic pathways: building trust and credibility guardrails, enhancing audience engagement and revenue products, and strengthening operational workflows.

IPI’s innovation program has delivered measurable results over five years, with previous cohorts achieving doubled and tripled subscriber growth while launching new revenue products.

Apply Now: Deadline is February 4, 2026 

Written by
Wayan Vota co-founded ICTworks. He also co-founded Technology Salon, Career Pivot, MERL Tech, ICTforAg, ICT4Djobs, ICT4Drinks, JadedAid, Kurante, OLPC News and a few other things. Opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect the position of his employer, any of its entities, or any ICTWorks sponsor.
One Comment to “Apply Now: $14,000 for Independent Media AI Adoption in LMICs”

