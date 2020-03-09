Please RSVP Now: How You Can Support Global Coronavirus Response

⇓ More from ICTworks

The USA government has passed coronavirus legislation directing $8.3 Billion in new funding for COVID response in the USA and around the world through CDC and USAID. Hundreds of millions of dollars will soon be available for global disease detection, rapid response, public health infrastructure, and economic stabilization.

How will donors, governments, and health workers use this emergency funding to slow new infections and respond to over 100,000 confirmed coronavirus patients in 97 countries?

Please RSVP now to join a special convening of the Global Digital Health Network to explore how we can support the COVID-19 response, on Thursday, March 12th – online and in-person thanks to JSI and IntraHealth International.

We expect global participation from over 100 donor, government, and health workers who are looking for coronavirus response solutions for low- and middle-income countries around the world.

Our interactive workshop will start with an update on COVID-19 and coronavirus infections, including the latest information on how its spreading and what’s effective in reducing its impact. We’ll hear from government health experts in LMICs on what national health systems are doing to prepare and mitigate COVID-19 impact. We’ll also revisit lessons learned from the West African Ebola response.

Next we’ll break into small working groups to explore the challenges in responding to coronavirus, and identify use cases where digital development solutions like these can be utilized in COVID response. Finally, we’ll hear from solution providers on key disease response innovations, and wrap up with ideas on the way forward.

COVID Response

Thursday, March 18

9AM – 12 PM EDT

Washington, DC

Chapel Hill, NC

Worldwide Online

You can submit your technology solution for COVID response workshop consideration and add relevant resources to our background reading list so we can all be prepared for the discussion.

