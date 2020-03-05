Coronavirus Canceled Your Conference – Let’s Organize a Virtual Event!

⇓ More from ICTworks

With over 95,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in 76 countries and over 3,200 deaths globally, in-person events are being canceled at an accelerated rate. We’ve confirmed over 20 conference cancellations across the international development industry, including:

This list will only grow longer as the coronavirus spreads around the world and more organizations question the wisdom of mass gatherings during a contagious disease global outbreak.

What About Online Conferences?

One good outcome of the coronavirus spread is a general question of the need for big in-person conferences where participants fly from around the world to the event, spending thousands of dollars on travel and produce copious carbon footprints.

The World Bank calculated that its Spring Meetings alone cost roughly $57 million to produce and the 12,000 participants’ travel contributes 79,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere, equivalent to driving nearly 17,000 cars for a year.

With the rise of video conferencing software like Apple Facetime, Skype Video, Google Hangouts, Zoom Video, and too many chat and social media software options to list, shouldn’t we be able to recreate many aspects of in-person meetings with an online equivalent?

Our friends at TechChange are obviously confident that blended learning – mixing on- and offline learning experiences – is the future. Just look at their How to Tech Online course that shows the potential of virtual meetings for peer learning.

Let’s Create a Virtual Digital Development Forum

If you’ve read this far, I invite you to join me in thinking about how we can use the coronavirus to be at the vanguard of online events. A few of us want to organize a virtual ICT4D conference – a Global Digital Development Forum – that overcomes the number one problem of every international development event: low participation from low- and middle-income countries.

We envision a Forum where hundreds of participants from around the world engage in thoughtful keynote presentations, lightning talks, breakout sessions, interactive workshops, and solution demonstrations, using the latest interactive technologies that allow meaningful participation for everyone.

A transformative online event for international development, where travel funding isn’t a barrier for participation, we don’t need to feel guilty about carbon footprints, and no one catches the coronavirus.

Please join the conversation in the comments if this idea excites you and let’s make it a reality!

* ICT4D Conference Update: CRS says they are postponing the ICT4D Conference, not outright canceling it in 2020.