Coronavirus Canceled Your Conference – Let’s Organize a Virtual Event!

With over 95,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in 76 countries and over 3,200 deaths globally, in-person events are being canceled at an accelerated rate. We’ve confirmed over 20 conference cancellations across the international development industry, including:
- Data Science & AI Summit for Health in Africa
- ICT4D Conference (postponed – see end note)
- International SBCC Summit 2020
- International Journalism Festival
- Internet Freedom Festival
- Mo Ibrahim Governance Weekend
- Skoll World Forum
- World Bank Fragility Forum 2020
This list will only grow longer as the coronavirus spreads around the world and more organizations question the wisdom of mass gatherings during a contagious disease global outbreak.
What About Online Conferences?
One good outcome of the coronavirus spread is a general question of the need for big in-person conferences where participants fly from around the world to the event, spending thousands of dollars on travel and produce copious carbon footprints.
The World Bank calculated that its Spring Meetings alone cost roughly $57 million to produce and the 12,000 participants’ travel contributes 79,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere, equivalent to driving nearly 17,000 cars for a year.
With the rise of video conferencing software like Apple Facetime, Skype Video, Google Hangouts, Zoom Video, and too many chat and social media software options to list, shouldn’t we be able to recreate many aspects of in-person meetings with an online equivalent?
Our friends at TechChange are obviously confident that blended learning – mixing on- and offline learning experiences – is the future. Just look at their How to Tech Online course that shows the potential of virtual meetings for peer learning.
Let’s Create a Virtual Digital Development Forum
If you’ve read this far, I invite you to join me in thinking about how we can use the coronavirus to be at the vanguard of online events. A few of us want to organize a virtual ICT4D conference – a Global Digital Development Forum – that overcomes the number one problem of every international development event: low participation from low- and middle-income countries.
We envision a Forum where hundreds of participants from around the world engage in thoughtful keynote presentations, lightning talks, breakout sessions, interactive workshops, and solution demonstrations, using the latest interactive technologies that allow meaningful participation for everyone.
A transformative online event for international development, where travel funding isn’t a barrier for participation, we don’t need to feel guilty about carbon footprints, and no one catches the coronavirus.
Please join the conversation in the comments if this idea excites you and let’s make it a reality!
* ICT4D Conference Update: CRS says they are postponing the ICT4D Conference, not outright canceling it in 2020.
I completely agree with this Wayan. When I worked in Nigeria, a lot of people who would have benefited from the exposure these conferences give could not because of limited travel funding. And it was always a competition for who gets to go, amongst the more visible employees. A virtual conference bridges that knowledge sharing gap as more foot soldiers are able to engage.
I know that competition for travel money well. It’s not just people from LMICs who have to bargain for airline tickets – and lose out to senior, but maybe not as knowledgeable staff. Virtual would lower the admissions bar to those with stable Internet. I once saw someone present to hundreds of people in DC, from their phone in Dar es Salaam.
Great idea! Many have been wondering these days on how to convert some of the upcoming large conferences into virtual conferences with a wide spectrum of presentations and workshops etc. and also encourage people to meet and connect in ‘lunch’ and other breaktime conversations. Haven’t experienced the perfect format yet. Let’s plan for it.
Nick and Chris at TechChange have great ideas and practices for making virtual conferences engaging. We believe it’s possible to capture the magic of the informal and networking aspects of in-person convening while keeping people and planet healthy
Allana Nelson makes a great point: we should include local tech hubs and co-working spaces as venues for additional sessions. Helps spur face-to-face networking and improves Internet bandwidth & engagement opportunities for participants.
Also the universities and other education institutions. We had planned to livestream part of the ICT4D Conference at universities in Nigeria as well as other countries, as long with local tech hubs. And facilitate a Q&A time with speakers and partners for a more inclusive and active engagement…
I’m totally into it! Let me know if this idea begins to take shape.
I’m thinking the London ICT4D Meetup would be a great co-convener along the lines of the tech hub idea. A way for people to gather locally and lead/participate in virtual sessions that also builds f2f networks.
Yes! So long as it’s cheap 😉
Your question about costs is one we’re struggling with. All conferences require time, which equals money, to organize and more time to organize well. One idea I had was to charge a participation fee to those in advanced economies, who have the means (both financial and technological) to pay, but have it free for anyone joining from emerging economies. You would be someone I would hope would self-select to pay, even though you’d be joining from India, as you would have means. So what is “cheap enough” in your mind? Or would you trade payment for co-convening a group in Delhi to increase access and participation by ICT4D practitioners there?
Yes, let’s do this. Love the idea of combining online webinars with f2f meets at the local level. Maybe there are things we can learn from this conference too: https://gamedev.world/en/
I love the global venues list on the Game Developers Conference website where people can join local gatherings to keep the face-to-face aspect while participating in a virtual event. Cool way to drive golocal attendance
Wayan – I’m in. We should be traveling less for a variety of reasons, and new technologies make it easier to share information and meet people. So please do include me in this conversation. Thanks. Peter
Likewise, I’d be keen to stay in the loop on this.
Hell yeah! I love the idea of a more flexible conference model that allows for people to jump in and out of the talks that interest them. I acknowledge I don’t have as many barriers as others, but As a freelancer I often can’t afford to attend conferences so this would be great!
A lot of work has been put in making these conferences up and all of a sudden the hard work has been put off by Corona Virus issue related to travel. Much as I totally agree with keeping our health first, technology has brought us together and the option of making it happen using innovative ways and means can be explored. Bring the brains of tech change together and make it happen!.
The present happening is only reminding us of the route all forms of education/conference/training is going with the use of digital technologies. However, it would seem some organisations are slow in facing up to this reality. Fortunately or unfortunately, the present situation is making them look that way. The earlier they adopt and adapt the better for them.
Nonetheless, it is worth keeping in mind those who live and work in areas the digital gap is present. I would think that this is where stakeholders including digital technology organisations could help bridge that gap, by putting in place the necessary organisational and technical infrastructure. These would enable those in the disadvantaged areas to join in the conversion anywhere and anytime, and make their voices heard.
We’re thinking that local tech hubs and co-working places could be co-facilitators to bring people together for face-to-face connections and strong internet connections
Facilitation and organizing is key. And is a big investment. It cannot be bypassed by technology.
The great thing about conferences is not just that people meet. But the way they meet and engage has been planned and scheduled for months. So once the event happens, the convergence of thoughts and efforts is very high.
I don’t like conferences, and I think they look more and more like excuses to travel and spend company/organization money on “representation”. Many conferences market themselves with pictures of hotels, food and tourism.
But if we want to take on this challenge, we have to be willing to put in the same efforts as conference organizers. It takes A LOT of effort to organize a conference — participants, program etc.
I think that this can happen with the same feeling of convergence, and I think that local assemblies are key. So instead of a global gathering, we can have several local gatherings at the same time, interacting through online fora, presentations etc.
There are already many online communities, but I especially recommend the Principles for Digital Development:
https://forum.digitalprinciples.org/
Do you know other open forums where ICT4D people meet?
Benjamin makes some great points.
I think this is an opportunity to rethink the conference as a whole. We don’t want to recreate the current conference model in an online world, do we?
ICT4D meetups seem to be going strong locally so let’s support them more and bring them together using collaboration tools when relevant and for a specific purpose, i.e. to solve a specific problem where more meetups are better than one.
Ed, we’re thinking that local meetups, tech spaces, etc can be co-facilitators to build their connections and bring forth people, ideas, and energy into a global event.
Yes, organizing this conference with local meetups will be major effort – I’ve co-founded two major events and two local assemblies. This is a great opportunity to rethink the conference idea and make it more holistic for ICT4D folks.
My thoughts exactly. I’m in – let’s start planning next week.
Awesome! I figured you’d like this idea.
A concrete idea: what if the many conferences that are offering refunds for attendee fees offer an alternative option to not receive a full refund? For instance, CRS’ ICT4D conference, which was scheduled to take place in April and has offered a refund within the next 10 days, would offer people who have already paid to receive an 80% discount rather than a full refund. That would make it easier to pay because scheduled attendees wouldn’t have to go through a new procurement process and then CRS might have a budget large enough to hold a great virtual conference. They already have a staff and network of partners who had planned to work for the in person conference and they already have a whole bunch of content and speakers ready to speak, so it would be much easier than organizing one from scratch. Likewise, we attendees still have the week blocked off. It wouldn’t just have to be CRS, various conference holders could get together if they’re addressing similar content. This idea wouldn’t waif conferences are only being postponed, not cancelled, and it would require sponsors to agree to commit a portion of the funds they have already allocated to the F2F conference. We’d have to figure out how attendees could stop by virtual exhibitor booth though.
Perhaps we can plan something like this with CRS on Friday!
Ooo! I really like this idea, John! I can see them using TechChange’s platform and practices with the sessions leads, who call in from tech hubs and offices that hold participation parties to bring face-to-face into a global virtual event. For exhibitors, I can see dedicated sessions just for people to visit booths, just like in real life.
I can also see this as a 16-hour conference, with sessions starting at 6 GMT and going to 22 GMT each day, with keynotes throughout as different time zones come online or go offline.
Thanks, John. this is a fantastic idea! looking forward to discussing this further.
Hi Wayan, send me an email, could be of interest…
Yes, Nora, let’s talk then, but we need to move fast before the refunds are made.
Wayan: awesome idea regarding the timetable. The timing of webinars is always one of the most difficult issues – some region always loses.
Yes! Count us *in*. We could help brainstorm themes and organize a few online sessions, some originating from our country offices. For example, our Tanzania office could lead a great session on drones/locusts, having just wrapped up their Africa Drone Forum.
Love the TZ Drone idea, thanks for the suggestion
I concurred with you, and it’s a great avenue for many Africans partners to participants and acquired more knowledge. But looking at our inner most problems here in Africa, that is source of power and internet connectivity, we may have a new problem as well.
Would love to be part of our progress and learnings on this. We have several “events” that need to move forward but planning to do them ‘in-person” is difficult at this time. Coming up with a Plan B (or plan A) to do these virtually would be exceptional.
One requirement we have, however, is that whatever technology is used it is accessible and inclusive of those with disabilities — particularly ensuring it effectively engages participants who may use one or more sign languages and interpreters. Virtual “Break-out rooms” for the meeting would also be beneficial. Thanks for your leadership on this.
Agreed on multiple virtual breakout rooms – for better accessibility and just better learning overall. We’ll also need to think through languages in general – be they spoken or signed.
Love the idea, interested to see where it goes. Maybe this will be the impetus to move us into more virtual conferences and events anyway that also increasingly needed for environmental impact. Might be nice to roughly calculate how much carbon wasn’t put into the air from flights based on where people are and where this conference could have been held in person.
Can you lead the carbon calculation? I wouldn’t know where to start
I’ve glanced at a few resources trending on Twitter related to remote conferences, and I’m struggling to understand the difference between a remote conference and a series of webinars. Pro – you can attend in your pajamas! Con – no one likes sitting in front of an over-long webinar all day.
I could imagine (keyword: ‘imagine’) some nifty tool that let’s you find and circle up in a chat room with like-minded people to have a facilitated discussion, but I can also imagine the worst elements of “quommenting” leading to domination by a few. Sure, strong facilitators/gatekeepers could help manage. Any org that has experience with remote communication (i.e. good speakers/mics, good cameras, some system for hand-raising) would probably fair well, but there would be a learning curve for others who don’t have these luxuries.
I think the idea of local in-person meetups would recover the loss of the in-person networking and social aspects of a conference (assuming we still feel comfortable with small gatherings in a few weeks), but combo in-person and remote communication is another tricky thing to manage.
Seems like an order of magnitude larger challenge, potentially worth the time/investment, but I think the benefits for inclusivity, greater participation, etc. will evaporate for these reasons and others (e.g. the aforementioned internet connectivity, platform caps on numbers, etc.)
Just giving my two cents:-) Frankly I’m interested to see if — when this all blows over — we realize we don’t need to travel as much as we think we do, we don’t need as many conferences as we think we do, and (most importantly) we don’t need to shake hands (a 5th century BCE innovation!) now that we know about germs!
You make good points about not recreating the broken powerpoint webinar on a global scale. TechChange is going to use their extensive expertise to help us get to a more holistic peer learning experience, plus we’ll have local sessions to make it more blended than pure online. Yes, this will take a fair amount of pre-event training, and there will be people who need to read their slides – always are, sadly. I am hopeful though..
We would definitely be supportive of this – much of our work (Farm Radio International) is done remotely, so why not conferencing too!
It is now more urgent than ever to take full advantages of technology to facilitate our daily life especially in emergency situation . It is a good idea
Very interested to explore the idea and happy to think through how InterAction’s experience with remote working groups and webinars might be useful.
This is very interesting so far to read. So, what are some of the video conferencing technologies that can handle multiple chat rooms and enable interactions with presenters. I don’t think a typical zoom call or skype call would be able to handle this kind of load, right?