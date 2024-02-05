Seed funding for business entrepreneurs in Africa is vital for catalyzing economic growth and fostering innovation across a continent brimming with potential. Start-up funding enables local talent and ideas to address unique African challenges and unlocking market opportunities.
Financial support is crucial for job creation and reducing unemployment rates, especially among the youth. It also encourages diversity in economies largely dependent on a few sectors, reducing vulnerability to global market shifts. Entrepreneurs in Africa can drive significant social change, offering solutions tailored to local needs, and enhance global integration through business.
$5,000 Grants for African Entrepreneurs
Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme is open to Africans from all 54 African countries with scalable business ideas or a business that has been operational for no more than 3 years. The Foundation will distribute non-returnable seed capital of $5,000 to entrepreneurs seeking to turn their business dreams into reality.
Successful applicants will join the over 9,000 current beneficiaries, from 54 African countries, and receive business training, mentoring, seed capital, and global networking opportunities.
The Programme is a 10-year, $100 million commitment to identify, train, mentor and fund 10,000 young African entrepreneurs implementing the philosophy of Africapitalism, which positions the private sector as the growth engine for Africa and emphasises the importance of creating social and economic wealth.
Apply Now! Deadline is March 1, 2024
