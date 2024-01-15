Apply Now: $250,000 for Your African Technology Startup Company

⇓ More from ICTworks

The African continent is blazing bright with opportunity. The creativity and agility offered by technology startups making it possible to reach previously excluded or underserved communities, creating accelerated access to new products and services through technology all while opening up new markets and commercial opportunities.

African entrepreneurs are the engines of growth. Their ability to move fast, take risks, and truly ‘think outside the box’ benefits everyone — from governments and corporates to investors and end users — and the products, services, and knowledge developed locally are ready to be adapted for international consumers.

Gen F Entrepreneur In Residence Venture Design Studio combines venture studio and VC models, providing investment and hands-on support for early-stage founders building local solutions to local challenges.

This hybrid investment and venture-building model is backed by corporate and impact investment partners. Selected startups will receive $250,000 seed funding, technical and operational expertise, and tailored support services across product development, UX/UI, data science, engineering, business development and growth marketing.

The startups will also have access to distribution channels, customer acquisition, pilots, data, IP and expertise provided by corporate investors.

