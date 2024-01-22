Apply Now: €250,000 for Your Food Security Technology Solution

⇓ More from ICTworks

In recent years, Africa has faced significant challenges in achieving food security, a situation exacerbated by factors such as climate change, population growth, and limited access to advanced agricultural technologies.

However, technology-powered solutions offer a promising path forward in addressing these challenges and improving food security across the continent. Agritech investments can build a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable food system that can combat climate change, reduce poverty and hunger, and empower marginalized groups.

€250,000 Kofi Annan Award

2023 Kofi Annan Award seeks to support technology-powered solutions and approaches that are helping to improve food security and systems in African countries. Social entrepreneurs with digital or technology-powered solutions for Africans should address one or more of the following priority topics:

Inclusion of marginalized groups in food security

Enhanced nutrition for women

Circular solutions and reduction of post-harvest losses

Nine promising teams will participate in a fully virtual Innovation Bootcamp to collaborate with technical and industry mentors and can apply for €250,000 equity-free funding. The three ventures selected to receive EUR 250,000 will also be welcomed into a WFP Sprint Programme. This 12-month acceleration program offers mentorship, a global network of influential partners, and resources designed to expedite growth and impact.

Apply Now! Deadline is February 8, 2024

