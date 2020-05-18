Apply Now: $1.5 Million Grant Funding for Health Security Technology

⇓ More from ICTworks

The novel coronavirus disease is the latest in a series of infectious disease emergencies, including cholera, Ebola, SARS, Chikungunya, HIV/AIDS, and influenza. Scientists and drug developers are rushing to produce, test, and deliver vaccines and treatments with support from governments and multilateral organization.

Technology innovators also have a crucial role to play in responding to COVID-19 pandemic and to prevent and mitigate future disease outbreaks.

$1.5 Million Digital Health Grant Funding

MIT Solve has over $1.5 million in grant funding in their Health Security and Pandemics thematic area for technology innovations that focus on either near or long term COVID-19 Digital Responses.

In the near term, we need improved solutions for prevention, accurate detection, and rapid response.

In the longer term, we need to strengthen primary healthcare systems, enhance disease surveillance systems, and improve healthcare supply chains.

MIT Solve seeks innovative, human-centered, tech-based solutions to Global Challenges, that include artificial intelligence, blockchain, virtual reality, and other emerging technologies.

Through open innovation, Solve is looking for a diverse portfolio of solutions across geography, development stage, and team members’ gender and background. Anyone, anywhere around the world can submit a solution to Solve’s Challenges – as an individual, a team, or an organization.

Apply Now: Deadline is June 18, 2020

