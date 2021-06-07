Apply Now: $335,000 in Grant Funding for Your EduTech Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks

The pandemic has upended entire education systems, with an estimated 1.5 billion primary and secondary learners’ education disrupted. Some schools have shifted to distance learning, while others shut down completely. Many have had limited COVID-19 digital response operations for months.

Sign Up Now for Grant Funding Emails

These disruptions exacerbate pre-existing education inequalities along wealth, gender, ethnicity, linguistic, and geographical lines. Primary and secondary school students have shown incredible resilience in the face of these challenges, yet if not addressed, unfinished learning could represent a $10 trillion loss in lifetime earnings.

MIT Solve Equitable Classrooms Challenge

The MIT Solve Equitable Classrooms Challenge is looking for technology-based solutions that ensure all primary and secondary school learners have access to quality, safe, and equitable learning environments. To that end, Solve seeks solutions that:

Increase the engagement of learners in remote, hybrid, and physical environments, including strategies and tools for parental support, peer interaction, and guided independent work.

Enable access to quality learning experiences in low-connectivity settings—including imaginative play, collaborative projects, and hands-on experiments.

Ensure the physical safety and mental health of learners—for example, through tools for crisis support, reporting violence, and mitigating cyberbullying.

Support teachers to adapt their pedagogy, facilitate personalized instruction, and communicate with students and their families in remote and hybrid settings.

Applicants can win up to $335,000 in prizes for edutech solutions that make STEM education more accessible and equitable, use innovative technology to improve quality of life for women and girls, and advance the economic, financial, and political inclusion of refugees.

Apply Now! Deadline is June 16, 2021

More Grant Funding Opportunities

Do you want to get advice on how to apply for USAID grants or get startup investments for technology entrepreneurs?

Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: