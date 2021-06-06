Apply Now: $285,000 in Grant Funding for Digital Inclusion Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks

The pandemic has exacerbated the need to be connected in order to access jobs, training, and markets. However, the digital economy excludes over half of the world’s population who remain disconnected from the web, with more than half of Africa still offline.

This is an enormous missed opportunity: connecting the rest of the world could add $6.7 trillion to the economy and lift 500 million people out of poverty.

Building an inclusive digital economy that affords everyone the opportunity to lead a dignified and productive life will require reliable infrastructure, devices, and affordable data plans for all, particularly for those who do not have access in remote and rural areas.

MIT Solve Digital Inclusion Challenge

The MIT Solve Digital Inclusion Challenge is looking for technology-based solutions that ensure everyone has access to the digital economy and can:

Provide low-income, remote, and refugee communities access to digital infrastructure and safe, affordable internet.

Equip everyone, regardless of age, gender, education, location, or ability, with culturally relevant digital literacy skills to enable participation in the digital economy.

Scale safe and private digital identity and financial tools to allow people and small businesses to thrive in the digital economy.

Applicants can win up to $285,000 in prizes for solutions that advance inclusion, digital literacy, and economic opportunity, use innovative technology to improve quality of life for women and girls, and advance the economic, financial, and political inclusion of refugees.

Apply Now! Deadline is June 16, 2021

