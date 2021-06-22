Register Now: $4 Billion in USAID Funding for African Country Programs

⇓ More from ICTworks

The official USAID Business Forecast lists over $4 Billion in new funding for programs to improve health, education, agriculture, and civil society in 20 countries across sub-Saharan Africa.

Over $3 billion in funding was supposed to be issued already, but these solicitations expected release dates have already passed. That’s good news – you can soon bid on them! There is an additional $1 billion in future funding that’s scheduled to be released in the coming months.

The average USAID award will be $40 million dollars over 5 years, and almost every award today has a digital development component. USAID wants African businesses like yours to access this funding and bring bold, creative, and innovative approaches to USAID’s programs in:

Global Health

Education

Agriculture and Food Security

Water and Sanitation

Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance

Economic Growth and Trade

Those billions don’t even include the $1 billion NextGen Global Health Supply Chain contract for health products. This opportunity will promote locally-managed procurement and supply chain partners in the countries where USAID works.

USAID Forecast Opportunities

The USAID business forecast lists 90 funding opportunities in 20 African countries. Many grants and contracts include direct references to ICT4D solutions and others allude to online, data, and interoperability tools in their suggested approaches.

Global Health: Health Systems Strengthening Activity will improve Kenyan systems for health financing, human resources for health, health products and technologies, health information, policy, and governance with up to $300 million over 5 years.

Health Systems Strengthening Activity will improve Kenyan systems for health financing, human resources for health, health products and technologies, health information, policy, and governance with up to $300 million over 5 years. Education : Renforcement de la Littératie au Sénégal will improve girls’ and boys’ reading outcomes in kindergarten through second grades and better allocate teachers, books, and finances for high-quality reading instruction with up to $100 million over 5 years.

: Renforcement de la Littératie au Sénégal will improve girls’ and boys’ reading outcomes in kindergarten through second grades and better allocate teachers, books, and finances for high-quality reading instruction with up to $100 million over 5 years. Agriculture and Food Security : Seed-to-Protein Food Security Solution will increase soybean and maize production in Uganda and improve their market access through a digital marketplace with up to $4 million in funding over 3 years.

: Seed-to-Protein Food Security Solution will increase soybean and maize production in Uganda and improve their market access through a digital marketplace with up to $4 million in funding over 3 years. Water and Sanitation : Enhancing WASH will increase access to sustainable water, sanitation and hygiene services to households, communities and health facilities in Ghana and improve engagement with the private sector with up to $50 million over 5 years.

: Enhancing WASH will increase access to sustainable water, sanitation and hygiene services to households, communities and health facilities in Ghana and improve engagement with the private sector with up to $50 million over 5 years. Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance: Liberia Media Activity will build the capacity of media (radio stations, print media, online media) to maximize impact, elevate citizen voices, and drive government reforms with up to $25 million over 5 years.

Liberia Media Activity will build the capacity of media (radio stations, print media, online media) to maximize impact, elevate citizen voices, and drive government reforms with up to $25 million over 5 years. Economic Growth and Trade: Business Enabling Project will support private sector investment in Zambia‘s rural areas with an enabling environment for investments in agriculture, energy, eco-tourism and sustainable natural resource management with up to $25 million over 5 years.

