Apply Now: £250,000 Grant Funding for Digital Urban Services

Urban resilience poses challenges to city authorities and urban service providers as two-thirds of the world’s population will live in cities by 2050, with most urban growth concentrated in Africa and Asia. Basic service provision will struggle to meet the demands of rapidly growing populations.

Grant Funding for Digital Urban Services

GSMA Innovation Fund for Digital Urban Services seeks to scale digital solutions that provide essential urban services to underserved populations from low- and middle-income countries in Africa, South Asia, and South East Asia.

Equity-free grant funding of between £100,000 and £250,000 is available for start-ups, small to medium enterprises, or social enterprises that leverage digital technology, especially mobile, to deliver urban services with socio-economic, commercial, and environmental/climate impact in Africa, South or South East Asia.

These organisations should be leveraging digital technology to deliver urban services with socio-economic, commercial and environmental impact in Plastic and Waste Management; Water; Energy; and Sanitation.

Successful projects must seek to answer the following questions:

How innovative digital technology, including mobile, can support delivery of urban services to underserved populations;

What business models and partnerships are required for innovative digital solutions to be adopted at scale;

What are the social, commercial and environmental/climate impacts of delivering digital urban services to underserved populations; and

What role mobile operators and other technology companies can play in these business models, and how they can make their role commercially sustainable.

Applicants must ensure that their proposal clearly links to increased usage of digital urban service solutions and positive impact for urban low-income underserved populations. Through the grant application process, applicants will be also be asked to identify, clarify and demonstrate how they are contributing positively to the SDGs.

