Apply Now: €2.7 Million West African Digital Agriculture Innovations Grants

West African countries face key climate change challenges, including sustainable use and management of biodiversity, and responsible production and consumption among farming communities.

Digital technologies offer potential to make it easier and more efficient for farmers and small business owners to adapt to climate change, produce and market their goods and services, and generate greater profits and better environmental stewardship.

€ 2.7 million AGriDI Digital Innovation Grants

AGriDI Grants for Digital Innovations in West Africa will increase identification, adaptation, and use of agri-based digital technologies by farmers, especially women and youth. The grants will enhance agricultural production and marketing though strengthened linkages between research communities, industry, and policy actors, and improved policy environment.

EUR 2.7 million is available for three grant categories:

Development and adaptation of innovative digital solutions for improving agricultural productivity

Digital Innovations for establishing market linkages for women and youth farmer’s produce

Policies for digital innovation, environment, and scaling agri-business innovations

AGriDI will provide competitive EUR 300,000 grants to support the development of tangible digital solutions that address real challenges for smallholder farmers and agribusinesses in the ECOWAS region of West Africa.

Apply Now! Deadline is June 30, 2021

