Shifting the Approach: From Livelihood to Entrepreneurship

Traditional economic development programs targeting women in the Global South rarely move beyond offering alternative livelihood opportunities. These initiatives expect women to increase their income by raising more goats and cows, growing bigger harvests, or weaving extra scarves and carpets.

Yet, these efforts quickly hit a wall.

Deep-rooted barriers — rigid social norms, inadequate technical knowledge, limited access to finance, and closed-off markets—continue to hold women back. And now, as India surges digitally ahead, women without digital access and skills face growing exclusion.

These barriers don’t just limit individual progress; they create a cascading effect, systematically shutting entire communities out of economic opportunity.

From Livelihood to Entrepreneurship

Recently in Gowalhati, Assam, I met Hiramoni Das, a SoochnaPreneur Business Mitra (SBM) and a business enabler for small and medium enterprises. Her experiences and insights shows how a digitally-savvy business enabler, living within (and respected by) her community can systematically break down the barriers that hold women back.

Hiramoni supports over a hundred Rural Women Entrepreneurs (RWEs) by:

Assisting with craft and business license online applications

Helping open bank accounts and teaching online banking

Setting up Facebook business pages

Creating WhatsApp support groups for peer support and advice

Training RWEs in accounting systems using simple apps like MeraBill

Connecting RWEs to state and federal SME opportunities

Helping negotiate with businesses seeking to connect directly with producers

Guiding RWEs through loan applications

Identifying and organizing targeted training for various value chains

Across Assam and West Bengal, some two hundred SBMs like Hiramoni support a network of more than 20,000 RWEs working in handloom, handicrafts, food processing, dairy, livestock, and tea. These SBMs are local business enablers and digital facilitators, helping women build sustainable businesses from the ground up.

From Social Worker to Community Leader



Now also a member of the Gram Panchayat (she was recently elected by her community), Hiramoni can advocate for her RWEs with even greater impact.

Her community’s journey — from a cluster of rural women weaving a handful of Gamochas to a network of organized RWEs taking orders for value added products (such as cushion covers, table runners, bed covers, etc.) and running thriving enterprises — mirrors her own transformation from a social worker to community leader.

Together, they tell a powerful story of how a digitally savvy business enabler can help bridge the digital divide by helping women network, connect, and succeed, even in the most remote corners.