Please Submit Your Session Ideas for Global Digital Health Forum 2021

Please submit your session ideas for the 2021 virtual Global Digital Health Forum by September 17, 2021.

The Global Digital Health Forum will be an online virtual format again this year on December 6 – 8, 2021. We expect to exceed last year’s attendance of over 2,000 people from 110 countries with diverse and engaging sessions to connect government stakeholders, digital health developers, researchers, donors, implementers and field experts from across the globe.

Improving Health Through Digital Transformation

Digital transformation applies technology, data, processes, and organizational change to evolve existing practices or create new ones. In healthcare, it will allow us to expand the reach of services provided, address healthcare needs in near real-time, and improve quality. This year’s Forum will explore digital transformation within these domains and more.

The Forum will have engaging sessions featuring lightning talks, panel presentations, individual sessions, technology demos, hands-on workshops, and opportunities for networking with colleagues new and old from around the globe.

We will accept abstracts in English, French, and Spanish.

Apply Now! Abstract deadline is Friday, September 17, 2021.

More Digital Health Events

The 2021 OpenHIE Virtual Community Meeting will be on October 5-8, 2021 and it too will be a virtual event to provide opportunities for government officials, implementers, and tech developers to come together to learn and share with each other with:

Plenary sessions held to share best practices and proven solutions around health information exchange

Participant led unconference session(s) to help drive the agenda and potentially influence community roadmaps

Technical Showcases that provide short demos of technical solutions that align with the OpenHIE Architecture

Important high-level networking with other professionals working in digital health

Registration for this event is free and you can propose and vote on conference topics and sign up to demonstrate your product or service.