UNDP Wants Your Input on How to Use Telehealth Solutions Successfully

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed health systems under significant strain over the past 18 months, highlighting the importance of innovative models of healthcare that can help link health services to individuals, particularly those who face geographical, physical, or cultural barriers to healthcare.

Telehealth is one such solution that enables the remote delivery of quality, cost-effective and essential health services, thus contributing to health system resilience and universal health coverage. Telehealth has been successful in promoting the availability, affordability, accessibility, quality and efficiency of essential health services – particularly among marginalised and vulnerable populations.

Telehealth has wide relevance – from supporting the chronic disease management, to driving public health messaging, and strengthening the health system response to COVID-19. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has also highlighted the complexity of delivering successful telehealth solutions. There now exist a wide-range of initiatives from the private and public sectors, and civil society.

This fragmentation has complicated the efforts of policymakers, programme managers, and development partners that look to leverage the potential that telehealth can enable. Telehealth must meet the needs, expectations, aspirations, and realities of patients and citizens – and adhere to ethical and broader standards.

UNDP Wants Your Input on Telehealth

The United Nations Development Programme wants to improve the understanding of relevant policy, institutional and programmatic challenges related to telehealth, and explore solutions and opportunities to promote the use of telehealth as an innovative approach to improve access to health services.

UNDP welcomes its staff and external partners from government, health providers, academics, innovators, donors, and development partners to join in two discussion rooms and share your feedback with guiding questions:

This public discussion is based on a draft background paper that provides an overview of how telehealth promotes equitable access to essential health services, and the key policy, programmatic and strategic drivers for successful implementation in lower-middle income countries.

UNDP will use this discussion to enhance understanding among policymakers, programme managers, and UNDP personnel on the effectiveness of telehealth in promoting equitable access to essential health services, and the key policy and programmatic elements necessary for effective implementation.