⇓ More from ICTworks

Apply Now: $250,000 for African Disinformation Technology Solutions

By Wayan Vota on February 8, 2021

Disinformation and propaganda pose a threat to trust, cohesion, and security. The menace of fake news can no longer be ignored. Misinformation can divide society, incite violence, and undermine democracy. We need the tools to understand, expose, and counter these threats.

$250,000 US-Africa Tech Challenge

The US-Africa Tech Challenge invites technologists from across Africa to submit an application to present their solution against disinformation and propaganda to an audience of government, civil society, and private sector stakeholders.

Subscribe Now for More Funding Emails

Eight organizations will be chosen to demo their technology for 25 minutes each in April 2021 to a closed audience, followed by a question and answer session from a panel of judges.

Another event will take place on the margins of East Africa Com on 11-12 May 2021, one of the premier events for digital communications. Three organizations will be selected as winners of the Challenge and will receive funding totaling $250,000 USD.

Apply Now: Deadline is February 28, 2021

More Grant Funding Opportunities

Do you want to get advice on how to apply for USAID grants or get startup investments for technology entrepreneurs?

Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these:

Filed Under: Funding
More About: , , , , ,

Written by
Wayan Vota co-founded ICTworks and is the Digital Health Director at IntraHealth International. He also co-founded Technology Salon, MERL Tech, ICTforAg, ICT4Djobs, ICT4Drinks, JadedAid, Kurante, OLPC News and a few other things. Opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect the position of IntraHealth International or other ICTWorks sponsors.
Stay Current with ICTworksGet Regular Updates via Email

Leave a Reply

*

*

 