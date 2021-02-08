Apply Now: $250,000 for African Disinformation Technology Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks

Disinformation and propaganda pose a threat to trust, cohesion, and security. The menace of fake news can no longer be ignored. Misinformation can divide society, incite violence, and undermine democracy. We need the tools to understand, expose, and counter these threats.

$250,000 US-Africa Tech Challenge

The US-Africa Tech Challenge invites technologists from across Africa to submit an application to present their solution against disinformation and propaganda to an audience of government, civil society, and private sector stakeholders.

Eight organizations will be chosen to demo their technology for 25 minutes each in April 2021 to a closed audience, followed by a question and answer session from a panel of judges.

Another event will take place on the margins of East Africa Com on 11-12 May 2021, one of the premier events for digital communications. Three organizations will be selected as winners of the Challenge and will receive funding totaling $250,000 USD.

Apply Now: Deadline is February 28, 2021

