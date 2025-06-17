⇓ More from ICTworks

Digital health solutions are critical tools for strengthening health systems in low- and middle-income countries and there are many to choose from in 2025.

We can narrow the list to those recognized by the World Health Organization and Digital Impact Alliance as mature, open-source global goods deployed at significant scale. These solutions address key health system challenges while adhering to principles of interoperability, sustainability, and country ownership.

16 Digital Health Global Good Solutions

I did a search for at least 20 digital health global good solutions that scaled across multiple countries.

I searched for digital health solutions that represent the most mature and widely deployed open-source tools currently supporting health systems strengthening in LMICs. I looked for solutions with proven track records of implementation at scale that are critical infrastructure for achieving universal health coverage and strengthening health security in low-resource settings.

Name Organization Key Focus Area 3 Key Features Bahmni Bahmni Coalition (ThoughtWorks, OpenMRS) Hospital Management System and EMR – Complete hospital workflow management

– Integration of EMR, billing, and pharmacy

– Zero-programming configuration Community Health Toolkit Medic Mobile Community Health Platform – Offline-first mobile health applications

– Multi-language support with SMS capability

– Configurable workflows and decision support CommCare Dimagi Mobile health platform for community health workers – Offline-capable mobile data collection

– Multimedia support for low-literacy users

– Customizable health applications DHIS2 University of Oslo (HISP Centre) Health Management Information System – Aggregate and individual data collection

– Real-time data visualization and analysis

– Mobile and web-based data capture iHRIS IntraHealth International Human Resources Information System – Health workforce tracking and management

– Career progression monitoring

– Integration with mHero communication KoBoToolbox Harvard Humanitarian Initiative Humanitarian Data Collection Platform – Offline-capable mobile data collection

– XLSForm standard form authoring

– Real-time data visualization and analysis mHero IntraHealth International & UNICEF Two-way mobile communication for health workers – SMS-based health worker communication

– Integration with iHRIS and DHIS2

– Emergency response coordination Ona Platform Ona Systems Mobile Data Collection Platform – ODK-based mobile data collection

– Real-time data synchronization

– API integration with third-party systems OpenCR IntraHealth International Client Registry System – FHIR-based patient identity management

– Sophisticated record linkage algorithms

– Configurable matching rules and workflows OpenELIS OpenELIS Global Foundation / I-TECH Laboratory Information Management System – National-scale lab data management

– Integration with automated analyzers

– Real-time surveillance dashboard OpenHIM Jembi Health Systems Health Information Exchange Middleware – Mediator framework for system orchestration

– Secure communications with mutual TLS

– Transaction logging and monitoring OpenIMIS SwissTPH, GIZ, WHO Health Insurance Management System – Beneficiary and provider management

– Claims processing and adjudication

– Mobile enrollment and premium collection OpenLMIS VillageReach, JSI, ThoughtWorks Logistics Management Information System – Electronic stock management and reporting

– Requisition and order management

– Supply chain analytics and forecasting OpenMRS OpenMRS Community Electronic Medical Record – Modular EMR platform

– Patient-level longitudinal data

– Interoperability with health systems OpenSRP Ona / UNICEF Mobile health platform for frontline workers – Client registry and longitudinal tracking

– FHIR-based interoperability

– Offline-first mobile applications Tamanu Beyond Essential Systems Electronic Medical Record – Offline-first sync capability

– Mobile and desktop compatibility

– Designed for low-resource settings

My Inclusion Criteria

The solutions listed above have the following three criteria, which I feel are core to digital health global good success. Did I miss a criteria that you’d use? Tell me so in the comments too!

Interoperable and Open Source

All solutions prioritize open-source development and interoperability standards. OpenMRS, for instance, has implemented comprehensive FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) support to facilitate seamless data exchange with laboratory systems, mobile health applications, and other health information systems. Similarly, mHero leverages OpenHIE standards to integrate with existing health information systems like iHRIS and DHIS2.

Scale and Impact

These solutions demonstrate significant scale in their deployments. DHIS2 is used by more than 75 countries at national scale for health information management. OpenMRS has been implemented in over 80 countries and serves millions of patients worldwide, demonstrating its maturity and global utility. CommCare’s deployment model has proven cost-effective, with a total cost of ownership of $86 per community health worker per year.

Addressing LMIC-Specific Challenges

Each solution addresses specific challenges common in LMIC settings, such as limited infrastructure, low digital literacy, and resource constraints. Tamanu, designed specifically for the Pacific context, incorporates sync-first technology that works completely offline when internet connectivity is limited. Bahmni has been successfully implemented in rural district hospitals in Nepal, demonstrating feasibility in resource-constrained settings with limited technical capacity.