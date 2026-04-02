India’s Digital Agriculture Mission Must Close Social Capital Gaps

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From the written word to the mobile phone, every major technology has reached people with strong social capital first. This is not a failure of the technology. It is a sociological constant.

People who are well-connected and institutionally embedded always benefit from new tools first.

However, public investment in technology cannot be neutral. It must actively design to reach beyond the socially connected and support those who would otherwise be last.

India’s ₹2,817 crore Digital Agriculture Mission understands the connectivity gap. Approved in September 2024, it invests in AgriStack (Farmer ID), digital platforms, soil mapping, and connectivity to reach 120 million smallholder farming households.

What it has not designed for is the social capital gap: within those communities, digital benefits flow systematically to farmers with the strongest networks, extension relationships, and central positions in village information ecosystems.

What the Evidence Shows

Original survey data from 720 smallholder farmers across all 20 administrative blocks of Prayagraj district, Uttar Pradesh, reveals the pattern clearly.

Social media adoption delivers a 25% productivity gain on average. But farmers with high network centrality gain more than double the productivity benefit from the same platform access compared to peripheral adopters.

Farmers at the hub of village information networks with dense peer connections and active extension relationships.

The mechanism is not access to technology. It is access to the social infrastructure that makes technology useful: peers who validate information, extension contacts who verify recommendations, community positions that enable collective action.

Three Blind Spots in Current Policy

What makes this a government policy problem is that the Mission is funded by public money. Public investment carries an equity obligation that private technology diffusion does not. There are three failures that must be corrected.

1. Knowledge brokers are invisible to policy.

In every village, certain farmers function as informal digital intermediaries—translating YouTube videos into local dialects, connecting peripheral farmers to price data they cannot access alone.

The survey identifies 14.3% of the sample in this role, generating a productivity premium of 9.4 quintals per hectare for the farmers they serve. The Mission does not recognise or invest in these individuals. It should.

2. The gender gap is structural.

Female farmers adopt social media at a rate 15 percentage points below male farmers: 48% versus 63%. This reflects social norms constraining women’s participation in peer networks, not differential smartphone access.

Surprise! Deploying gender-neutral platforms into gender-unequal communities will produce gender-unequal outcomes.

3. Extension is being defunded at the wrong moment.

The single most powerful predictor of social media adoption is not smartphone ownership or education. It is regular contact with an agricultural extension officer.

Extension provides the trust that enables farmers to act on digital information, not merely receive it. Yet extension investment has declined precisely when digital tools have become available.

Public Investment Has Special Obligations

Private platforms have no obligation if benefits flow to well-connected farmers. That is a market outcome.

The Digital Agriculture Mission is not WhatsApp. It is ₹2,817 crore of public money with an equity mandate. It is a policy choice, funded by taxpayers, aimed at smallholder farmers.

The equity gap between well-networked and peripheral farmers is the central design challenge, not an afterthought.

Five Investments to Improve Outcomes

Formalise knowledge brokers. A modest national programme—training, stipend, recognition—would extend digital benefits to excluded farmers at a fraction of platform cost. Gender-specific network design. Require gender-disaggregated targets across all Mission programmes. Female-only agricultural WhatsApp groups are how the Mission reaches 31% of the farming population. Reverse the extension disinvestment. Set binding extension contact ratio targets as a Mission performance indicator alongside platform adoption numbers. Target peripheral farmers. Use network analysis to identify and connect peripheral farmers to peer networks before platform investment arrives. Measure social capital, not just connectivity. Add network quality indicators to the monitoring framework. Connectivity metrics alone will miss the equity gap that matters most.

Digital Agriculture Mission Has a Choice

The social capital gap is real, measurable, and addressable.

The design challenge is to reach the farmers who are not yet connected, through knowledge brokers, extension officers, women’s networks, and outreach programmes that turn digital access into digital benefit.

Public money demands public investment into all farmers, not just the well connected ones.

By Tushar David, Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences, Prayagraj, India