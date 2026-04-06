Apply Now: $65,000 for Global Food Insecurity AgriTech Startups

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Acute food insecurity rose for the sixth consecutive year in 2024, with more than 295 million people across 53 countries experiencing hunger. At the same time, substantial reductions in official development assistance and humanitarian aid are deepening food and nutrition crises further in 2025.

The case for agricultural technology (AgriTech) innovation has never been stronger,

The $65,000 Opportunity

Innovate for Impact Challenge is a global competition identifying and funding early-stage AgriTech startups building solutions for food security and sustainability. The winner receives a $50,000 grand prize, with second and third-place finalists receiving $10,000 and $5,000 respectively.

Beyond the cash, finalists pitch live to over 1,500 agriculture and food industry leaders from more than 70 nations, with direct access to investors, policymakers, and potential partners.

The Challenge is open to early-stage, for-profit AgriTech startups worldwide. To be eligible, your company must:

Be at validated concept stage through pre-Series A funding

Have at least one founder working full-time on the project

Demonstrate innovation, market potential, and alignment with sustainability goals

Startups will be evaluated on innovation impact, market viability, sustainability contribution, and scalability across diverse contexts.

Apply Now: Deadline: April 15, 2026

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