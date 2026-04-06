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Apply Now: $65,000 for Global Food Insecurity AgriTech Startups

By Wayan Vota on April 6, 2026

agritech prize funding

Acute food insecurity rose for the sixth consecutive year in 2024, with more than 295 million people across 53 countries experiencing hunger. At the same time, substantial reductions in official development assistance and humanitarian aid are deepening food and nutrition crises further in 2025.

The case for agricultural technology (AgriTech) innovation has never been stronger,

The $65,000 Opportunity

Innovate for Impact Challenge is a global competition identifying and funding early-stage AgriTech startups building solutions for food security and sustainability. The winner receives a $50,000 grand prize, with second and third-place finalists receiving $10,000 and $5,000 respectively.

Beyond the cash, finalists pitch live to over 1,500 agriculture and food industry leaders from more than 70 nations, with direct access to investors, policymakers, and potential partners.

The Challenge is open to early-stage, for-profit AgriTech startups worldwide. To be eligible, your company must:

  • Be at validated concept stage through pre-Series A funding
  • Have at least one founder working full-time on the project
  • Demonstrate innovation, market potential, and alignment with sustainability goals

Startups will be evaluated on innovation impact, market viability, sustainability contribution, and scalability across diverse contexts.

Apply Now: Deadline: April 15, 2026

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Filed Under: Agriculture
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Written by
Wayan Vota co-founded ICTworks. He also co-founded Technology Salon, Career Pivot, MERL Tech, ICTforAg, ICT4Djobs, ICT4Drinks, JadedAid, Kurante, OLPC News and a few other things. Opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect the position of his employer, any of its entities, or any ICTWorks sponsor.
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One Comment to “Apply Now: $65,000 for Global Food Insecurity AgriTech Startups”

  1. M.A. Jalil says:
    April 6, 2026 at 5:35 am

    We are (AKK) is the non-government development organization and working in the agriculture development and food security sector for the rural poor peoples/farmers in the Bangladesh So we are Seeking financial support for sustainable agriculture and food security through digital agriculture.

    Reply

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