Showcase Your Digital Agriculture Impact to USAID and Gates Foundation

Share your ICT4Ag knowledge and participate in a new report: Agriculture in the Digital Age

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, USAID’s Bureau for Resilience and Food Security, and Cornell University are spearheading an evidence review of how the proliferation of digital technology and data analytics in ICTforAg can:

Contribute to the lives of farmers and agricultural service providers in developing country economies.

Act as facilitators and barriers towards achieving outcomes including nutrition, resiliency, economic growth and sustainability.

Be inclusive of women and vulnerable populations and support their access to agricultural service providers.

The study team will do a comprehensive formal literature review and conduct expert interviews to develop a synthesis report and open-access online database of resources. Havos2020: Agriculture in the Digital Age will be a unique, comprehensive, and reliable resource for the global community, funders, and ICT4Ag experts.

Please Submit Your ICT4Ag Reports Now

The study team seeks your assistance in improve the range and diversity of source documents for the study. Please share your program documentation, such as:

Project reports

Impact assessments

Monitoring and learning evaluations

Other related materials.

They are also interested in hearing from individuals and groups who would like to participate in small and online expert consultations.

They will include the names and organizations of all those that submit documents or participate in interviews (with their permission) that are included in the final report.

Submit Your Reports Now! Deadline is June 30, 2020

