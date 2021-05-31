Apply Now: $300,000 for COVAX Data Partnership with Governments

⇓ More from ICTworks

LMIC governments often lack capacity for COVID-19 Digital Response because their national data and statistical resources are already overstretched. Policymakers face extremely difficult decisions about what groups to first prioritize for vaccine distribution.

$300,000 COVIDaction Vaccine Data Co-Lab

The COVIDaction Vaccine Data Co-Lab is a FCDO-led effort to close data gaps and advance equitable and speedy COVID-19 vaccine distribution in LMICs. You could be eligible for up to $300,000 USD for proposals that address vaccine data needs of MoH, NITAG, National Statistics Offices, local governments, or other relevant governments partners, with existing buy-in from a national-government partner.

This is an Open Call for organisations working directly with local and national governments in LMICs to ensure sustained capacity for vaccine deployment in alignment with country National Deployment and Vaccine Plans. Priority will be given to organizations building capacity for long-term equitable data-driven decision making with host country governments.

Apply now for catalytic financial support in conjunction with the COVAX GIS working group (WHO, UNICEF, BMGF, GAVI, Global Fund and World Bank) that reduces transaction costs, leverages technologies, and enables equitable vaccine distribution. Want to know more? Join their webinar on June 3rd at 2:30am UTC.

Apply Now! Deadline is June 14, 2021

