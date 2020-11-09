Apply Now: $100,000 for Improving Your Constituent Feedback Solution

⇓ More from ICTworks

In countries all over the world, new digital tools are being created to help nonprofits, governments and donors listen to the people they seek to serve in new ways. These feedback systems can help organizations impact more constituents more effectively, by:

Improving organizational capacity to ask meaningful questions about their impact.

Promoting, channeling and organizing constituent responses.

Allowing organizations to quickly respond to feedback and test new approaches.

Feedback tools can look like mobile phone application, a virtual process connecting existing tools (for instance, connecting SMS texts to your Salesforce database), or a website that brings together survey analysis and public action.

$100,000 Feedback Labs Accelerator

Feedback Labs is looking for 5-9 nonprofits or social enterprises to join a year-long Feedback Tools Accelerator – a community of tool providers from the Global South working to learn from each other and scale their feedback solutions.

Each organization selected will receive a grant ranging from $25K-$100K, as well as connections, advice, and (of course!) feedback on their work from their peers and Feedback Labs itself.

Feedback Labs will support tools that are in the early- to mid-stages of development and are showing signs of progress in addressing at least one stage of the Feedback Loop. In addition, the tool should be:

Created by and for communities in the Global South;

Complementing (versus duplicating) existing tools;

Beyond the pilot stage of implementation;

Tested by at least three organizations to collect feedback;

Developed by a nonprofit or social enterprise;

Provided to at least a limited number of pilot testers for free.

Apply Now! Deadline is November 15, 2020.

