Apply Now: $50,000 to Connect Every School to the Internet

Against the backdrop of rapidly evolving digital technologies, it is unimaginable that one third of humanity – or 2.6 billion people – still remain offline.

This lack of connectivity means that many children have fewer opportunities to learn and fulfill their potential. Closing this digital divide requires global cooperation, leadership and innovation in finance and technology.

$50,00 Grant Funding for Internet Access

Giga Accelerator programme supports products that advance economically sustainable and inclusive school connectivity. Selected organizations will receive $50,000 grants tied to activities like:

Connecting Communities in Infrastructure-Constrained Environments

Affordable and Sustainable Business Models & Financing Mechanisms

Viable Internet Provision for Underserved Areas

Optimizing Internet Provision for the Underserved Areas Context

Reducing Operational Barriers for Connectivity Providers

Please apply if you are a commercial or not-for-profit organizations that has a tested and validated scalable, tech-based innovations that tackle school connectivity or related infrastructure challenges. Organizations based in Spain and women-owned enterprises are encouraged to apply.

Apply Now: Deadline is September 21, 2025

