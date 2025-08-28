⇓ More from ICTworks

For nonprofits ready to move beyond the basics, two learning pathways in the Unlocking AI for Nonprofits series provide clear, hands-on entry points into advanced tools and workflows.

Both of these courses are free, take around 90 minutes, and come with CPD certification.

Applications of Generative AI

This course focuses on prompt engineering, the core skill behind productive human-AI collaboration. Learners gain practical insight into how search engines and large language models interpret input, then apply those insights to:

Write better prompts for tools like Microsoft Copilot

Generate tailored outputs like tables, diagrams, and summaries

Control tone, accuracy, and format to meet nonprofit needs

Evaluate outputs for bias, hallucination, and reliability

Learn more about this course.

Advanced Applications: Microsoft Copilot and Beyond

This course takes learners deeper into workplace productivity. This course shows how Copilot can support resume building, multilingual communication, research, and workflow automation. Learners explore:

Accessibility and collaboration tools within Copilot

Advanced customization using GPTs and plugins

Copilot’s integrations with Edge for translation, task planning, and summarization

Learn more about this course.

Unlocking AI for Nonprofits Courses

NetHope and Microsoft have partnered to launch a practical, nonprofit-focused AI Skills program. Unlocking AI for Nonprofits is a free, CPD-certified course series that helps nonprofit teams build the skills and confidence they need to use AI effectively, safely, and in service of their mission.

More than 2,000 nonprofit professionals have already enrolled. These tools are already available, and these courses help you use them better.